“How does Kawhi Leonard have more Final MVPs than triple-doubles?!”: The Clippers star’s peculiar stat leaves fans in surprise

Surprisingly, Kawhi Leonard has only one career triple-double. The Board Man has won more Finals MVP trophies than that.

Kawhi Leonard is not only one of the best players of this generation, but also one of the best two-way players in league history. Kawhi can not only completely lock down the opponent’s best offensive player, but can also torch their entire team on the offensive end. And the crazy thing is that Leonard will do the same throughout the game without any taunting expressions or showcasing any raw emotions. In simpler words, Kawhi is a stone-cold killer.

Being one of the most versatile players has really paid off for Kawhi. Over the course of his 10-year career, the “Fun Guy” has built a pretty solid resume at the age of 30. The Clippers star is a 5-time All-Star, 5-time All-NBA player, 7-time All-Defensive player, 2-time DPOY, 2-time Champ and a 2-time Finals MVP.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts to 2021 NBA Finals MVP’s hilarious ‘anonymous’ picture

With career averages of 19.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists on an efficient 49.3/38.4/85.8 shooting split, there is virtually no player who has managed to completely shut down the 6-foot-7 forward.

Kawhi Leonard has more Finals MVPs than recorded triple-doubles

Being an astonishingly talented forward, with the ability to score at will, dish accurate passes and take several rebounds, one would naturally assume Kawhi to have several recorded triple-doubles throughout his 10-year career. Much to every enthusiasts’ surprise, Leonard has more Finals MVP trophies (2) than recorded triple-doubles (1).

The Claw won the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy in the years 2014 as a 22-year-old leading Spurs to their 5th title, and then in 2019 during his lone year with the Raptors leading them to their maiden championship win.

Kawhi recorded his first and only triple-double back in January of the 2019-2020 season. In a 122-117 win over Miami, the Clippers star put a majestic 33-point, 10 rebounds, 10 assists triple-double.

Fans were left surprised when they learned the “Fun Guy” had more FMVPs than triple-doubles.

Also Read: When Dennis Rodman credited the Bulls legends with saving his life, admitted that he fanboyed for them in practice

It definitely isn’t a matter of shame that Kawhi Leonard has only 1 triple-double. At the end of the day, would you rather have more Finals MVPs or triple-doubles?