“We had no idea this 7-footer with a Greek accent is Giannis Antetokounmpo”: NBA Twitter reacts to 2021 NBA Finals MVP’s hilarious ‘anonymous’ picture

Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously believes he is not recognisable while wearing a face mask at a grocery store.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players of this generation. At only 26 years of age, Antetokounmpo has already built up a Hall-Of-Fame-type resume.

In the 8 years he’s spent in the NBA, the Greek Freak has made 5 All-Star appearances, 5 All-NBA teams, won the MIP, DPOY, back-to-back MVPs, and even lifted the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy along with the Finals MVP this past season.

With such an incredible collection of accolades, his insane offensive and defensive skills, and being one of the most humble athletes in the world, the Bucks leader has one of the biggest fan followings in the league. It is safe to say, he is one of the superstars, who is pretty famous and recognized wherever he goes.

However, according to Antetokounmpo, dressing in an all-black hoodie and wearing a face mask in public will make him unidentifiable.

NBA Twitter reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo believing he is unrecognisable in a face mask

Recently, the 2021 Finals MVP went grocery shopping, calling it the “most relaxing thing ever”, and thought he was unidentified because of the face mask he wore.

Nobody recognises me!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WCeGwGqgf4 — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) September 30, 2021

As soon as Giannis sent out the tweet, NBA Twitter were all ready with their jokes.

“Yo who’s that tall-ass dude with the Greek accent in this Wisconsin CVS?” “No idea” — zach (@MyHerroAcademia) September 30, 2021

Bro someone go get Gannis, his Twitter has been hacked and some guy is posting pics of himself. 🧐 — brett sanford (@thebsan) September 30, 2021

Everyone when they see a 7 footer with a greek accent pic.twitter.com/z0jJmz63JO — Hassan 🪐 (@KingHassan__) September 30, 2021

Much to his surprise, the people shopping at Target figured out the 7-footer in the store was Giannis.

@Giannis_An34 – almost but not quite. I said ‘Hey Giannis’ and I swore I heard you say ‘Oh Shit’ hahahaha pic.twitter.com/AambhjWADS — AngieMayAllDay (@AngieMayAllDay) September 30, 2021

Antetokounmpo is one of the most successful and popular players in the world. Whether he likes it or not, he is always going to be identified wherever he goes.