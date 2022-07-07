Basketball

How does Michael Jordan having $21,582 compare to an average American having $1?!

Having a net worth of $2.1 billion, an average American’s $1 is equivalent to Michael Jordan having $21,582.
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

