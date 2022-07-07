How does Michael Jordan having $21,582 compare to an average American having $1?!

Having a net worth of $2.1 billion, an average American’s $1 is equivalent to Michael Jordan having $21,582.

Michael Jordan is one of the biggest sporting personalities in the world. During his playing days, MJ was the face of the Chicago Bulls franchise and led the team to immeasurable heights.

Having one of the most insanely deep offensive arsenals we’ve seen in the history of the game, Jordan was able to bully the most elite defenders. Even today, his millions of fans from around the globe consider him the basketball god.

Looking at his overly-stacked resume, it is no surprise why people regard him as the basketball GOAT. Over the span of his 15-year career, MJ had a preposterously long list of achievements – 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, 3 steal titles, the 1985 ROY, 5 MVPs, a DPOY, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVP.

Also Read: Billionaire Michael Jordan is not 6-0 in finals, he is in fact 11-0!

While Mike is one of the greatest to ever set foot on the NBA hardwood, his $2.1 billion net worth is even proof of why he is also one of the most intelligent businessmen.

An average American’s $1 is $21,582 for Michael Jordan

“His Airness” earned slightly more than $90 million playing basketball. Yes, it is a huge amount. However, his career earnings are merely 4% of his entire net worth.

Thanks to his Jordan brand, ownership of the Charlotte Hornets, and various other investments, Jordan is worth a mind-boggling $2.1 billion, making him the richest athlete of all time.

A few years back, “Business Insider” disclosed a few stats that displayed Mike’s incredible fortune. As per their research, the median net worth of an average American US household is $97,300. As per basic math, $1 for an average American comes to about $21,582 for the Bulls legend.

Similarly, the median house value in the US is $282,000. According to this same calculation, Air Jordan could buy a typical house in the US for just over $13.

And probably the craziest fact of all – it’ll take Jordan only 2 days and 16 hours to make the same amount of money the average American with a bachelor’s degree will earn in his entire lifetime – $2.2 million.

Michael Jordan made $90 million in salary in the NBA career. He now makes more than that every year from Nike. He owns the Charlotte Hornets. And is the richest former pro athlete in the world at $2.1 billion, according to Forbes. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 18, 2020

As much as Jordan is celebrated for his on-court success, he definitely deserves to be recognized for being smart with handling his money.

Also Read: Michael Jordan did not want a “$164 billion” company’s logo on his shoes