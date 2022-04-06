Basketball

“How has Kevin Durant never dropped 60 points?”: JJ Redick converses with the Brooklyn Nets superstar

"How has Kevin Durant never dropped 60 points?": JJ Redick converses with the Brooklyn Nets superstar
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
VALORANT: Use this Yoru Clone and Sova Recon bolt combo to confuse your enemies
Next Article
"Seb and Charles!" - Charles Leclerc forgets himself in illustrious Ferrari record
NBA Latest Post
"How has Kevin Durant never dropped 60 points?": JJ Redick converses with the Brooklyn Nets superstar
“How has Kevin Durant never dropped 60 points?”: JJ Redick converses with the Brooklyn Nets superstar

Kevin Durant is fresh off of recording a career-high of 55 points and he sits…