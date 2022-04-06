“How has Kevin Durant never dropped 60 points?”: JJ Redick converses with the Brooklyn Nets superstar

Kevin Durant is fresh off of recording a career-high of 55 points and he sits down with JJ Redick and talks about why he has never scored 60.

A lot of players are known for their scoring prowess and yet few instill fear in the hearts of teams as Kevin Durant does. The 6’11 forward possesses a lethal skill set, to say the least.

Chances are KD has come and killed your team in a very important game and you hate him. You wouldn’t be alone. The Slim Reaper’s scoring prowess has him drawing praise from every single legend you can name.

A lot of players and analysts even call him the greatest scorer of all time. Yet, for a title of such gravitas, KD’s career-high of just 55 points, which came very recently, is shockingly low.

So, why does this master of buckets have such a low career high? He explains.

Kevin Durant sits with JJ Redick to discuss double teams and taking fewer shots

On JJ Redick’s podcast The Old Man and The Three, KD explains that while getting buckets is his profession, he is not a high-volume shooter.

KD says that his style of play is distinctly different. He doesn’t take a lot of shots. JJ notices this and points out that he noticed the box score of a game one particular night where Kevin took 24 shots.

The former Sixers guard exclaims that not a single shot that night looked forced. KD says “I don’t force it, it’s natural”. That is the specialty of his game.

His sheer skill set and the range of shots in his arsenal allow him to rack up superb numbers with extreme efficiency. How many shots did he take on his career-high night? Just 28 and he made 19, which roughly gives him an fg% of 68!

KD points out that he was taught to be efficient. He learned to watch films, see what to look for, who to pass to, improve his handling on the perimeter, and figure out his positioning.

He adds that the reason he has never hit 60 is that he constantly gets double-teamed. Players that hit 60 do not get in-game adjustments; it is the inverse for Durant.

Kevin Durant is the player most teams often adjust and check first. “You know, shooting over two people, it’s hard to get 50 points. 60 points.” KD says.

As the playoffs approach, it will be interesting to see how much damage the slim reaper and the Brooklyn Nets give to the Eastern Conference.