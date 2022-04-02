“Don’t look for me, be Jayson Tatum, I need you to kill”: The Celtics’ star discusses what Kevin Durant told him during a Team USA game while sitting down with Draymond Green

Jayson Tatum and his ascension to the top of the NBA is nothing short of remarkable and the Celtics star continues to rise still.

The Boston Celtics have seemingly risen from the ashes. They have turned their season around in fantastic fashion as last night they qualified for the Playoffs.

A big reason why they are so successful is down to one player, Tatum. He is undoubtedly the best player on the team and Jaylen Brown ranks a close second.

The Celtics sit in the third seed, just half a game behind the second seed. Their defense has gone up and so has their offense.

Jayson Tatum talks about the time he was asked to step up for Team USA

Tatum talks about how he is now seen as the ‘killer’ in Team USA. He spoke at length about what it is like to play for the national team.

Jayson did a sit-down with three-time NBA champion Draymond Green, on the latter’s podcast. Draymond and Jayson have shared the court many times. Last summer, they shared it as teammates.

.@jaytatum0 explains what it felt like for @kdtrey5 to identify him as Team USA’s next go-to player pic.twitter.com/d1s3jT8ZiE — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 1, 2022

Draymond talked about how Jayson has come into his own as a player and how the league greats are giving him credit.

In a particular instance, where Jayson was asked to lead the play, he passed the ball to Kevin Durant. The Nets superstar was not happy.

KD wanted Jayson to take the ball himself. As Jayson recalls, “He said to me “Don’t look for me, be yourself, I need you to kill”.

The Celtics superstar recalls that this was the first time he felt he had elevated to the upper echelons in basketball.

