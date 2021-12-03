Basketball

“How is Kawhi Leonard going to get it off? It looked impossible, but he got it off”: Raptors star Pascal Siakam recalls the Kawhi shot that took them past the Sixers in the 2019 Playoffs

"How is Kawhi Leonard going to get it off? It looked impossible, but he got it off": Raptors star Pascal Siakam recalls the Kawhi shot that took them past the Sixers in the 2019 Playoffs
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“Y’all really counted the Phoenix Suns out, now look at them demolish your favorite team”: NBA Twitter applauds Devin Booker and co for setting a franchise record of 18 straight wins
Next Article
Lucknow IPL team support staff: Who will be appointed Lucknow IPL team head coach?
NBA Latest Post
"How is Kawhi Leonard going to get it off? It looked impossible, but he got it off": Raptors star Pascal Siakam recalls the Kawhi shot that took them past the Sixers in the 2019 Playoffs
“How is Kawhi Leonard going to get it off? It looked impossible, but he got it off”: Raptors star Pascal Siakam recalls the Kawhi shot that took them past the Sixers in the 2019 Playoffs

Toronto Raptors’ run to the 2019 Championship came down to a Kawhi Leonard shot against…