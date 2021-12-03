“DON’T F****ING MOVE!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Raptors’ Fred VanVleet yells at his teammates with 0.7 seconds on the clock and a 4-point lead against the Bucks

Raptors’ Fred VanVleet yells at his team in the final seconds of the game, and NBA Twitter has a gala time reacting

The Toronto Raptors hosted the 2021 NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks last night. After a hard-fought battle, the Raptors emerged victorious 97-93. With this win, the Raptors broke the Bucks’ 8-game win streak. With Giannis Antetokounmpo out tonight, the Bucks could not keep their composure and handle business.

The Raptors had started to pull away and create separation, but late in the second half, the Bucks started staging a comeback. With 0.7 seconds left on the clock, Fred VanVleet was seen talking to the team during a stop. The Raptors were up four, and the win almost seemed secure. FVV yelled at his teammates and said, “Don’t F***ing move!”

“YO, DON’T F***ING MOVE!” Coach VanVleet at his finest lol pic.twitter.com/WFe9d06yM1 — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) December 3, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to Coach Fred VanVleet and his sound advice

With 0.7 seconds left, there was nothing the Bucks could do, without the help of a Raptors’ mistake. To avoid any such incidents, Fred VanVleet asked his team to not move, and it worked just perfectly fine.

NBA Twitter used this and had a gala time laughing and reacting to the same.

The smirk he gives Precious is priceless 😂 — I used to be a DJ (@DJXS) December 3, 2021

A f*cking leader. Undrafted. This man needs to be an all star — Mandi 🦖 (10-13) (@mandi_andi) December 3, 2021

This is fkn hilarious😭Precious saw the desperation in Fred’s eyes and said “ya no dw dw I got u” https://t.co/H23okp7Z8h — P (@paraaand) December 3, 2021

Fred VanVleet has been doing a tremendous job leading the Raptors. He has been averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists while shooting 39.3% from the deep. If Fred can keep his performance, he should be given an All-Star berth.