How Jerry West Challenged Shaquille O’Neal to Be the Face of the Lakers

Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jerry West (left) shakes hands with Los Angeles Lakers former center Shaquille O’Neal during ceremony to unveil statue of O’Neal at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal started to pretty much dominate the NBA since his rookie year for the Orlando Magic. He even led the brand new franchise to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance in only his third year in the league. But Shaq was still far from the dominant center he later became.

Things only started to really take off when Lakers’ general manager Jerry West challenged him to be the franchise’s face.

Shaq joined the Lakers in 1996, signing a seven-year, $120 million deal. The big man had become a new name at the time on the list of famous big men who have won big for the purple and gold jersey. The notable names included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, and George Mikan.

These were large shoes to fill. But at one point, it looked like Shaq is more interested in the glitz and glamor of LA than being the best for the Lakers. The former Magic center would take movie deals and offers to make rap albums, which would fan the flames that Shaq was not serious about being a Champion.

O’Neal said on the GOAT TALK podcast,

“When I first got to L.A., I knew what the pressure was. Then Jerry West sat me down and said, ‘Hey man, I know you’re doing rap and movies but at the end you’re either going to be a bust or be up there.’ Now I’m jealous my name ain’t up there. This man just challenged me.”

West was not your usual NBA general manager. Prior to his tenure in the front office, he was one of the greatest players in Lakers history and league history as well. The NBA logo spent his whole 14-year career with the Lakers, winning a championship in 1972.

His jersey still hangs in the rafters of Crypto.com Arena.

Therefore, West’s challenge really moved Shaq and filled him with a competitive fire. O’Neal admired the Lakers GM for not sugarcoating his statements to protect his feelings.

Shaq admitted that he embraced the challenge and was soon the leader of the Lakers’ three-peat in the early 2000s.

West had a profound impact on Shaq

Jerry West was respected by many in the NBA. Regardless of his feelings, Shaq knew that the one person he always listened to was West.

After the Lakers were eliminated from the Western Conference Finals in 1998, O’Neal went on a rampage. The 7-foot-1 big guy wrecked the Lakers’ locker room’s restroom. Except for West, no one dared to confront Shaq.

O’Neal discussed the account on ‘In Depth With Graham Bensinger.’

“He grabs me and pins me to the wall. He’s like ‘You dummy! I went to the Finals seven times before I won. Your time is going to come.’ The great Jerry West lost seven times before he won, I don’t feel so bad,” said Shaq.

The remarks of West struck a chord with Shaq, just as they did when he challenged him immediately after signing with the team. Two seasons later, the Lakers won their first title with O’Neal. They later went on to win three straight championships, solidifying their place as one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.