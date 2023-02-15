“How Long Have You And Charles Barkley Been Together?”: Shaquille O’Neal Left Speechless On NBAonTNT

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley a similar post-career trajectory when it came to entering the NBA analysis world. After tearing his quad in his 16th season in the league, Chuck retired and that very same year, signed with Turner Sports to star alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith on ‘Inside the NBA’.

Shaq, similar to Chuck, was forced into retirement after having suffered a career-ending Achille injury with the Boston Celtics. He would retire in 2011 and take up a job as an analyst on ‘Inside the NBA’. From the get-go, it was clear what kind of relationship O’Neal and Barkley would have while on set and it was one filled with banter.

‘The Round Mound of Rebound’ has been working as an NBA analyst for over 2 decades now and Shaq is in his 12th year of doing the same. Safe to say that the two veterans have spent quite a bit of time together.

Adam Lefkoe on Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley’s relationship

Tuesday’s NBAonTNT squad hilariously had Adam Lefkoe ask Shaquille O’Neal a fairly suggestive question. Lefkoe would ask ‘The Big Aristotle’ how long he had been in a relationship with Charles Barkley, leading to the former staring him down without saying a word.

Barkley and O’Neal, while they continuously roast each other on national television, have admitted that they have a genuine level of love and admiration for one another. Both of them have stated that they perceive their relationship to be a big brother-little brother type one.

However, while they do have a lot of love for one another, they don’t shy away from arguing with each other on a constant basis. Whether it’s Shaq constantly reminding Chuck about him having no championship rings or Barkley telling O’Neal he got carried by Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant, the two go at it whenever need be.

However, this is what makes the show as entertaining as it is. NBA fans are lucky that they will get to experience this for at least another decade as Turner Sports have signed the main 4 guys to a contract worth hundreds of millions that lasts for up to 10 years.

