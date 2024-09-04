“How Long Is That Drive?”: Paul George Inviting His Father to Draft Night Drew an Amusing Reaction

Paul George was the 10th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. While he was nervous about getting picked and then being part of the big league, his father, Paul George Sr. was dealing with his own set of problems. During a recent appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, PG Sr. was asked by his son to detail his experience of the draft night.

Advertisement

He revealed that he had never been on a plane before, so when he was informed that he would have to go to New York for the draft, PG Sr. was scared. After asking if it’s alright if he skips the event or makes it to New York in his car, at last, he agreed to get on a plane.

“I think the first question you asked was, ‘How long is that drive?'” PG recalled. However, a journey from Palmdale, California to New York City, in a car, would have been exhausting, to say the least as it’s on the opposite side of the country with nearly 3000 miles in between.

He said, “First of all, when he called and said, ‘Dad, get ready, we’re going to New York.’ And I go, ‘Huh!’ I go, ‘Can I wait here?’ [He said] ‘No, you’ve gotta come with us… I normally drive everywhere. Actually, getting on the plane was another chapter there. We’re driving up to the airport… And I get in there and there’s one guy looking at me and he’s looking at me like he can see something.”

The stranger then sat next to him on the plane, but before they took off, he disappeared somewhere. Fortunately, before ghosting PG Sr., he told him not to worry as everything would be alright. But since it was his first time, he still had his doubts. He revealed that after every turbulence, he prayed for a safe landing.

After all the problems that he faced for the first time, PG Sr. made it to the Big Apple and attended the event. He had a great time there and witnessed his son realizing his dreams. But the next shocking news for him came in very soon when he was informed that he was expected to leave the next day of the draft, via the same mode of transport.