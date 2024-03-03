How Many Career Points Does Giannis Antetokounmpo Have and Other FAQs About the Greek Freak’s Scoring Stats

Mar 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gestures after dunking the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best international players in the NBA right now. The Greek power forward was drafted as the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and has risen to win two MVP titles and an NBA championship in 2021.

Antetokounmpo is recognized as one of the greatest power forwards in the league, who has established himself as an elite transition scorer and a great defensive player as well. As LeBron James celebrates his rare milestone of being the first player to bag 40,000 points in the NBA, many fans are wondering just how far the Greek Freak might be from equaling or even breaking this milestone.

In this article, let’s learn more about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s scoring career, including the most frequently asked questions about his career stats and other related achievements.

How many Career Points does Giannis Antetokounmpo have?

As of 2024, Giannis Antetokounmpo has recorded a career total of 18,099 points since getting drafted as the 15th overall pick in 2013.

How many points does Giannis Antetokounmpo need to reach 40,000 points?

Giannis Antetokounmpo would require 21,901 more points to reach 40,000 career points in the NBA. For this, the Greek Freak would be required to play a little over 711 games at his current average of 30.8 points per game.

How many Field Goals have Giannis Antetokounmpo made in his NBA career?

According to Stat Muse, Giannis Antetokounmpo has netted 6,574 buckets in his 11 seasons in the NBA. This gives him a career field-goal percentage of 54.4%, including shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc and 70.3% from the free-throw line.

How many three-pointers have Giannis made in his career?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has sunk 525 three-pointers in his NBA career, shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc.

How many NBA regular season games have Giannis Antetokounmpo played?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 778 games over his 11-season career in the NBA.