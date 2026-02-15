Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains Why He Chose Ronaldo Over Messi

Throughout the other popular sports, fans and experts alike constantly go back and forth regarding who owns the title of ‘The Greatest’. In soccer, the two figures constantly pitted against each other in debates are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recently shared his stance on the subject and explained why he prefers the Portuguese maverick.

Antetokounmpo speaking about soccer isn’t something out of the ordinary. He is European, after all. Before he began to flourish with basketball, he played tons of soccer during his youth back in Greece.

That love persists to this day. Although Giannis is most familiar with the European soccer scene, he has even acclimated himself to the American game through the MLS and is now a part of a minority group that owns a stake in Nashville SC. The two-time MVP naturally likes keeping up with the trending narratives in the sport and the Ronaldo vs. Messi subject is just a never ending discourse.

“For me, I relate and get closer to people that I’m similar to,” Antetokounmpo said to the media. “Hard work, discipline, take care of your body. My mindset is closer to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mindset.”

Those words from Antetokounmpo certainly will rub some of his fans the wrong way. However, he didn’t push one down in favor of the other. His reasoning has nothing to do with what Messi does wrong, rather Ronaldo’s ability to connect with himself as more than just an athlete. Giannis even acknowledged that Messi’s talent may be enough to be the best player ever.

“I think Messi is a pure talent. With hard work and discipline throughout his career and consistent of being at the top. He’s maybe the best player of all time,” Antetokounmpo proclaimed.

Ronaldo has worked tirelessly to elevate himself into one of the best physiques of any athlete. Even at 41 years old, the Portuguese superstar remains one of the most conditioned athletes in the world. That doesn’t happen overnight; it takes an extreme level of dedication and hard work.

Antetokounmpo knows what that’s like far too well, considering that’s what it took for him to be where he is now. And to be fair to him, the GOAT debate is and should always be a case of ‘to each their own.’