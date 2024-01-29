Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Due to the unfair advantage he had over his opponents, Shaq managed to finish his career with a decorated resume – four titles, three Finals MVPs, an MVP, 15 All-Star & 14 All-NBA selections. Thanks to the success that he witnessed as a basketball player, along with the fact that he was an extremely marketable athlete, O’Neal has racked up a massive $400 million empire. Being the ambassador of numerous high-profile companies and endorsing numerous brands has led fans to ask an interesting question – how much does Shaq get paid for commercials?

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most adored personalities in the sporting world. With the Big Aristotle having a loyal fanbase, numerous brands want to be associated with him. However, the amount that the Los Angeles Lakers legend receives for every individual endorsement is unclear.

But, the Hall-Of-Famer did disclose the amount that he earned through his endorsements and investments was much more than he made in salaries during his playing days. In an interview with Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, during a conversation with Bernard Goldberg, Shaq disclosed:

Goldberg: “What was your best year in terms of salary in the NBA?”

Shaq: “I wanna say $30 million, probably.”

Goldberg: “So, you’re making more money selling stuff and endorsing stuff and investing in stuff– than you did in the NBA?”

Shaq: “Yes, I think so.”

In the same interview, ‘the Diesel’ spoke about himself as a brand. Explaining how his “fun” personality is part of his business model.

“The Shaq brand is all about fun. I want to be the guy that for a brief moment of time, make you go (laughs)… I want to make people laugh,” Shaq said.

The TNT analyst is indeed one of the most chirpy characters in the sporting world. Known for being kind-hearted, Shaq has managed to become a trustworthy figure for customers to look up to. Hence, it is understandable why the biggest companies in the world want Shaquille O’Neal to be the face of their brand.

The different business ventures of Shaq

Apart from being one of the most dominant players in basketball history, Shaquille O’Neal is also known for being an intelligent businessman. Ever since he entered the league at a young age, O’Neal learned about the importance of investments.

The big man has invested in a plethora of brands including technology startups like Ring doorbells and Google Fiber internet services. Further, Shaq also owns multiple franchises of Papa John’s, Auntie Annie’s, Five Guys, 24-hour Fitness Centers, and Krispy Kreme, apart from having ownership of multiple Car Washes, nightclubs, and theatres.

The Diesel has also endorsed a long list of brands. Over the years, the likes of Pepsi, Reebok, Taco Bell, Papa John’s, Burger King, Oreo, Icy Hot, and Carnival Cruise, among others, have had the privilege of having Shaq as their ambassador.

Lastly, Shaq also gets a massive paycheck from Turner Sport. Being an analyst for TNT since he retired in 2011, O’Neal is compensated handsomely to share his basketball expertise. Currently, the 7-footer is on a staggering $100,000,000 contract.

Despite coming from a humble background, Shaq took a keen interest in business from a young age. Today, he is benefitting from his smart ventures off the court. Hopefully, Shaq can be a role model, not just on the hardwood, for the youngsters in today’s league.