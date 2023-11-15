Poking Fun At Shaquille O’Neal’s Extensive Endorsements, TNT Hilariously Showcases His ‘Krispy Kreme’ In-Season Tournament Court

Credits: Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

NBA on TNT found a new and innovative way to take shots at Shaquille O’Neal. The broadcasting company used a multitude of brands that Shaq has endorsed/owned in his life to create a personalized In-Season Tournament court hilariously.

Apart from being one of the greatest big men ever, Shaquille O’Neal has also been successful with his numerous business ventures. Today, Shaq has a staggering net worth of $400 million, and a huge reason behind this is the numerous brands he endorses.

As the In-season courts have been making buzz for some eye-catching visuals, the NBA on TNT made their own court for Shaq, but with some twists. The court featured some of the brands that the Big Aristotle endorsed in his career to customize the in-season court, as seen in the post uploaded on X.

Shaq’s friend and his colleague from TNT, Charles Barkley, earlier commented on Shaq being the face of multiple brands. Sir Charles once hilariously stated that he was tired of seeing O’Neal endorsing so many brands.

When asked who was more shameless in endorsement, he said, “Oh, Shaq got no shame. It’s a matter of time before he does tampons or depends. It’s a matter of time.”

A list of brands endorsed by Shaquille O’Neal

Since Shaq joined the league as a 20-year-old in 1992, he has been the face of multiple brands. Over the years, we’ve seen the Diesel represent iconic brands (some of which were even used on TNT’s graphics) like Pepsi, Taco Bell, Papa John’s, Burger King, Oreo, Icy Hot, and Krispy Kreme.

Notably, the Sacramento Kings’ old logo is also added to the court, which TNT made for Shaq. That is because Shaq was a part of the ownership team for the California side. Last year, O’Neal officially sold his stake, ending an eight-year relationship with Vivek Ranadive.

However, TNT forgot to add the logo of one of the most iconic brands that Shaq has represented – Reebok. A relationship that started out as an endorsement deal for Shaq just recently got a massive upgrade. A year after Authentic Brands bought Reebok, they named Shaquille O’Neal as the president of Reebok Basketball.