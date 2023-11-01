How Tall Was Victor Wembanyama at 14 Years Old? Tracking Spurs’ Rookie’s Height Through the Years

Victor Wembanyama is currently in his rookie year with the San Antonio Spurs. Coming into the 2023-2024 season, Wembanyama was one of the most hyped-up prospects in NBA history. Considered by many to be the greatest talent to enter the league since LeBron James, Wemby seems to be living up to his potential. In his first four games, he has shown glimpses of being nigh unstoppable. But this is in part thanks to his incredible height.

Advertisement

Listed at 7’4″ on the NBA website, he is currently tied for the tallest player in the league alongside Houston Rockets star Boban Marjanovic. However, there are those who believe that the 19-year-old might be slightly taller. As such, many are wondering how tall the French center was at various ages.

At the age of 14, Victor Wembanyama already stood at a whopping 6’10”

One Redditor shared a video on r/NBA_Draft, showcasing just how tall Victor Wembanyama was at the age of 14. The average height of a 14-year-old male is around 5’3″. But, in the case of Wemby, the video in question shows that he stood at 6’10”, with a massive 7’7″ wingspan to boot.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video in question is from five years ago and shows a young Wemby having a quick shootaround with the rest of his teammates. At the time, the Frenchman was playing for Nanterre 92.

Wembanyama breached 7’0″ just a year later, registering as 7’2″ at the age of 15

A year later, FIBA shared a video of Wembanyama performing at the U-16 European Championship. At that time, he was registered at 7’2″. This means he grew a whole four inches in just a year. A massive growth spurt, especially for a 15-year-old. Nevertheless, he looked at home on the court, dominating his opponents.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video featured some of 15-year-old Wemby’s best highlights in the U-16 European Championship. Unfortunately, the tournament ended in disappointment for Wemby and France, as they finished runner-up to Spain.

Advertisement

According to the San Antonio Spurs, Wemby is actually 7’3″ and a half inches tall

As of 2019, the NBA issued a new rule that measured players’ heights without their shoes on. This practice has been held up for around four years now and has changed the listed heights of several prominent superstars. The San Antonio Spurs decided to use the same practice when measuring Wembanyama’s height. And, according to their measurements, he stands at 7’3″ and a half inches.

This is about half an inch shorter than what the NBA officially has him listed at. Either way, it won’t bother Wemby too much, as he will look to go out onto the hardwood floor and dominate the same as usual. But, one thing is for certain, fans around the world will be watching his career very closely.