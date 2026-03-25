“Meet Me at the Rim”: Tracy McGrady Deliberates Over Where He’d Want Victor Wembanyama to Guard Him

This may just be his third NBA season, but it’s safe to declare that Victor Wembanyama is the best defensive player in the league. His defensive impact is far greater than any statistic can measure. But Tracy McGrady believes there is attack a way to attack the Frenchman without giving much away.

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Wembanyama has appeared in 57 games this season and has led the team to a 54-18 record. His elastic-like frame has proven to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders. However, his biggest factor in the game is his defensive impact. The 22-year-old currently leads the league in blocks with 3.0 per game. At this rate, this would be his third straight season as the league leader in that category.

Moreover, with Wembanyama on the floor, the opposing team’s points per possession decrease by 12.9 points, which is in the 99th percentile. He also has a huge impact on opposing eFG, which decreases 5.2% with him on the court, according to Cleaning The Glass.

He is constantly hovering on the court, looking to make a defensive stop. Consequently, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter discussed how they would attack Wembanyama if he were guarding them. McGrady revealed the ideal position he would want Wemby in if he were on offense.

“Me personally, I want to be able to see him. [If he is] guarding me one-on-one, if I get by him, he can still recover. I need him to be in my vision. So if I’m on the weak side and I’m driving to the basket and he’s coming, I want that. I can make the adjustments,” McGrady said on Cousins.

Carter listened intently to his former teammate’s rationale. However, he would immediately reveal wanting to take the opposite approach.

“I feel like I got a chance if he’s chasing me,” Carter stated. “I’m just going to slow down [and absorb the contact].”

McGrady immediately clowned Carter by saying, “He’s going to send that s*** up to the stands.” That very well may be true. Wembanyama has gotten the best of many of the league’s best offensive players when they attack the rim. It’s important as an offensive player to continue to never settle in those situations.

Carter and McGrady understand that sentiment very well, considering they played in an era filled with defensive enforcers. Carter had plenty of shots blocked by Dikembe Mutombo, but eventually got the best of the iconic shot blocker with a memorable poster dunk. Resilience is the main key, which more players need to have when it comes to going headfirst at Wembanyama.