“How the f*ck is Tracy McGrady not in the Top 75 all-time?!”: Allen Iverson blasts the league for snubbing the Rockets legend off the prestigious list of the 75 greatest players in NBA history

According to Allen Iverson, Tracy McGrady was much more than a “high-flying act” and deserved to be in the Top 75 list.

Tracy McGrady is one of the many superstars who lost their prime because of several injuries. T-Mac is widely considered as one of the greatest guards in league history. With sleeky handles, incredible shooting, and sensational finishing in the paint, Tracy is one of the most prolific scorers the league has ever witnessed.

Over a 16-year career, McGrady got selected for 7 All-Star teams, 7 All-NBA teams, won the 2001 Most Improved Player award, won back-to-back scoring titles in 2003 and 2004, and was finally enshrined into the Hall-Of-Fame back in 2017.

Despite being on the most prolific scorers in league history, T-Mac failed to get selected into the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Allen Iverson is of many who is furious with this questionable decision the league took.

“Tracy McGrady had it all”: Allen Iverson

Recently, in Bleacher Report’s “Verzuz” event, AI showed some love to McGrady. The 6-footer burst fans’ bubbles calling Tracy a “high-flying act”. Allen then went on to make his case for Tracy’s admission to the Top 75 players list. The former Philly legend said:

“Y’all think this (Tracy McGrady) was just a high-flying act. Nah, this ain’t no joke, man, this was above the rim and below it. This man had it all. How the f**k is he not Top 75 all-time though, for real? Come on, man, we not gonna do that. Who’s doin’ the voting? Who?”

Being omitted from the top 75 greatest players list is just one of the many feats injuries stole for McGrady. Without a doubt, the 6-foot-8 swingman would have a much longer resume of accolades if not for all the times he was forced to be sidelined several times throughout his career.