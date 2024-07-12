“How We Feel About Kobe in LA”: Klay Thompson’s Move Leads to Former Warriors Star Comparing Core Trio to Lakers Legend

Even former Golden State Warriors players are starting to feel the sting of Klay Thompson leaving the Dubs franchise. Baron Davis, a two-time All-Star with the team, recently let his feelings be known during a sit-down with fellow Dubs faithful Draymond Green.

Davis spoke on the end of the Warriors dynasty and expressed his emotions on Thompson’s departure from San Francisco. The 45-year-old was saddened by Klay’s departure from the Bay Area because he has literally seen the Dubs shooting guard become the legend he is in front of his eyes. So Davis told Green,

“I hate to see it [Klay’s departure] because y’all was babies. It’s similar to how we feel about Kobe here in LA. Because you watch y’all go from young men to men, to superstars, to like legends.”

Kobe Bryant stayed with the Lakers for the entirety of his career. And Klay almost did the same, winning four Championships on the way. Therefore, Davis feels like Thompson’s departure instills a similar sadness as Kobe’s retirement did to LA fans.

The former Warriors star also said that he is a bigger fan of Klay as a player than as a Warriors star. Therefore, he feels glad that the four-time NBA Champion made a decision that will benefit his career in the long run. And Davis supports him in his venture.

However, Davis wants the Dubs organization to give Thompson a fitting parting gift. The former Bruins star even volunteered to direct the Dubs No.11’s farewell documentary.

“I just hope they do the documentary, the welcome back. Like, let me direct the video, or some sh*t like that. Like, honor the man like you’re supposed to,” Davis added.

While Davis declared himself to be in support of Klay’s decision, the former Warrior star confessed that he did not want Thompson to leave the San Francisco franchise. In fact, Davis thought that it was criminal that the management didn’t let the trio of Steph, Klay, and Draymond ride out the rest of their careers as members of the Golden State roster.

Moving forward, the Warriors have more to worry about than just Thompson’s homecoming game. Because, unlike Klay’s situation in Dallas, the Warriors are far from appearing like a contender this off-season. But looking around, it’s hard to see how the Dubs improve themselves and make themselves competitive in a stacked Western Conference.