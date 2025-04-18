Warriors Legend Channels His Inner Shannon Sharpe To Disregard Anthony Edwards’ Chances Against LeBron James’ Lakers

The NBA Playoffs are just a day away, and we’ve been flooded with predictions from all sides. Magic Johnson shared detailed tweets about his picks for the postseason. Talking heads have filled each show with their ‘hot takes’ about the upcoming 1st round matchups. With everyone giving their inputs, how could Draymond Green and his co-host Baron Davis stay away?

Draymond Green, after having secured a matchup against the 2nd seeded Houston Rockets, took to his Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis to discuss the playoff matchups. As expected, he brought up LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, and their upcoming matchup against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dray and Baron Davis discussed the Warriors-Rockets matchup, the Knicks vs Pistons matchup, and the Bucks vs Packers in detail. The two co-hosts discussed possible strategies and outcomes for the first round matchups. However, when it came to Lakers vs Wolves, they framed the contest as a bit of a joke.

In a nod to Shannon Sharpe’s iconic “Lakers in five” bit, Baron Davis slowly launched into a bit of a sing-song. “Bean pies, french fries, mai thais, Lakers in five,” said Davis. Draymond was taken aback a bit, and asked if Anthony Edwards could do anything to help the Wolves take down the Lakers. Davis just laughed at threw up another set of rhymes, further amusing Draymond.

“It’s about Julius Randle, not about Anthony Edwards,” Davis said, once he got the jokes out of his system. He explained how he believes Anthony Edwards is going to have a good series, being the superstar he is. Green added, saying Randle vs LeBron James is the matchup to watch.

Green explained how the Lakers can torment the Wolves with a small-ball lineup consisting of Rui Hachimura, James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Dorian Finney-Smith. He explained how the Wolves would have to sit Rudy Gobert down, which would hamper their rim protection. After giving his thoughts, Green backed Baron Davis and claimed it will be the Lakers in five.

Davis is not the only one taking LA in this series. Shannon Sharpe has unsurprisingly joined the side of LeBron James and is looking for another title, however unlikely that may seem.

Sharpe backs Bron

It’s not a shock to anyone that Shannon Sharpe is backing a LeBron James-led team. The former Hall of Fame tight end has been a LeBron fan since his media debut and has built his love for the Lakers star into his on-air persona. Sharpe has used props as well to demonstrate his affection towards LBJ, or as he calls him, GOAT James.

This time around, his belief in Luka Dončić has further bolstered Sharpe’s belief in the Lakers. Sharpe has likened Luka to Michael Jordan for his ability to raise his level of play in the playoffs. Last year, this led to the Dallas Mavericks making a run to the NBA Finals.

With a team that stars both LeBron James and Luka Dončić, they’ll have a fighter’s chance no matter what. Game One of the Lakers-Wolves series starts Saturday, April 19th.