“I ain’t talking to Kyrie Irving!”: James Harden delivers a shocking, yet curt response when asked about Kyrie Irving in a recent interview

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden delivers an absolutely astonishing response when asked about teammate Kyrie Irving

It all might just be coming crashing down now, for Kyrie Irving.

After refusing to undergo his vaccination, the man was only going to be eligible to play games that weren’t happening in New York. That’s less than 41 games.

With this situation at hand, it initially seemed like the Nets were going to have him play the role of a part-time player. After all, when has the franchise gone against their star point guard.

But apparently, that notion could not have been further from the truth. Here is the statement that Sean Marks, General Manager of the Nets, delivered on the matter.

Nets GM Sean Marks statement on Brooklyn’s decision to sit Kyrie Irving until he fulfills NYC vaccination rules: pic.twitter.com/4LBIQXt7al — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2021

It’s official. Kyrie is finally being held accountable for his shenanigans. And now, it seems that attitude has bled over to his teammates as well, especially James Harden.

Let’s get into it.

James Harden curtly says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving after he was asked about it in a recent interview

Even the players are clearly sick of this man now.

Kevin Durant and James Harden had been known to have a very close relationship with Kyrie Irving during last season. But now, when the Beard was asked if he had had any contact with his teammate, here is what he said.

James Harden has not spoken with Kyrie Irving (🎥 @SNYNets ) pic.twitter.com/BmVlU7TMh2 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 13, 2021

The worst part is, it’s not what Harden says here that makes the most impact. It is the way he says it, almost as if he is sick of even uttering the man’s name.

Needless to say, none of this looks good for the former Celtics guard. And frankly, if we were him, we’d be looking at which vaccine we’d want to take ahead of the upcoming season.

