“How about the Empire Strikes Shaq”: WWE superstar John Cena and 4x NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal engage in a nickname battle

John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal were cast together for one of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke episodes. The two legends in their respective sports would engage in a conversation giving each other some cool nicknames.

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominating superstars in NBA history. The 4x champion was an athlete with freakish abilities. There has never been a player in the league as dominant as O’Neal since he retired.

During his Hall of Fame career, the 3x Finals MVP earned several nicknames. Some of them being Big Diesel, Shaq Daddy, The Big Baryshnikov, and The Big Aristotle. However, the most popular was Superman, a superhero character of whom Shaq was an ardent fan.

An all-time great in pro wrestling, John Cena paired up with Shaq for a Carpool Karaoke ride. During the episode, the two legends would indulge in the discussion of nicknames, with Cena telling Shaq he had some of the most outlandish nicknames.

The two superstars would take the car for a spin, with Cena being on the wheel. During their ride, they would discuss various topics, one such being Shaq’s numerous nicknames.

Shaquille O’Neal and John Cena indulge in a nickname battle.

With Cena’s WWE theme music being in the background of the conversation, the 16x WWE World Champion would comment on Shaq having ten thousand nicknames. To which Shaq would reply, Black Hercules, Big Aristotle.

Cena would then tell Shaq that he had some nicknames for him, and the two could go back and forth.

Cena: The Empire Strikes Shaq

Shaq: Cena Turner

Cena: Piggy Shaq Rides

Shaq: SubCena

Cena: Do you live in a Culde-Shaq?

Cena: Shaq of all trades

Shaq’s nicknames were a part of his larger-than-life personality. The Lakers legend took his nicknames seriously to such an extent that he couldn’t fathom Dwight Howard being called Superman. The two Big Men to date share a hostile relationship.

The only person Shaq ever decided to pass on his nickname to was the Greek Freak Giannis Antentokounmpo. O’Neal believed the 2021 champion and Finals MVP was the only big man who could carry his legacy.

No matter which sport, every superstar in their respective field, has or is given a nickname by his fans. However, Shaq’s case was a special one as the Hall of Famer had a dozen of them.