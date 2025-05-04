“I am 62”: Gregg Popovich’s Retirement Has Charles Barkley Pondering His Own Life

After spending 29 seasons on the San Antonio Spurs’ bench, Gregg Popovich has finally decided to step down from his role as head coach at the age of 76. The five-time champion didn’t show many signs of wanting to retire, but the unfortunate passing of his wife, followed by health issues – including a mild stroke – signified to Pop that it was time to step down.

Advertisement

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew took time to praise Pop’s efforts in both the military and the NBA, lauding the fact that Popovich both served his country and transformed the league. Pop’s somewhat sudden decision also made Barkley reflect on his own life, which has also been blessed by the game of basketball.

All of Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Chuck were able to witness Coach Popovich’s wizardry both in their playing and post-playing days. Each of them has grown to have a great respect for Pop, who helped shape the Spurs into the 21st century’s flagship NBA dynasty. It also made them appreciate where they are in their own lives.

“I am 62,” Chuck said before Shaq interrupted with a surprised, “D*mn!”, calling out the 1993 MVP’s age. “Because of that stupid little ball, I have lived the greatest life ever. I can’t believe how lucky and blessed I’ve been. Thank you for what you did for the game, Coach Pop.”

Popovich was known to have a close bond with his players, especially the talents he coached to championships. Several of his former players have spoken about his retirement, thanking him for what he did for them and wishing him the best in his next endeavor – becoming the Spurs’ full-time President of Basketball Operations.

Kawhi Leonard made his feeling toward his former coach clear

Even after a blowout playoff defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, Kawhi Leonard couldn’t help but to gush over his former head coach, who watched him transform from a role player into a bona fide superstar. The two-time champion had plenty to say about Coach Pop in his postgame press conference on Saturday.

“[Popovich] had a phenomenal career. He coached until pretty much he couldn’t in a sense,” Leonard said. “It shows how much dedication he had to the game, how much he loved the game, and how much he gave to the game.”

“I appreciate everything he’s done for me. Coming into the league, he helped build my foundation and showed me how to win. I want to congratulate him on his career. But also, stay healthy.”

Kawhi Leonard didn’t have the most seamless exit from San Antonio in 2018, but it’s clear he’ll never forget where he came from. The Klaw’s instincts and intangibles were perfected during his time with the Spurs, and without Coach Pop, he may have not become the future Hall of Famer we know today.