Charles Barkley Warns Jamahl Mosley Should Pack His Bags Up Over Tensions With Paolo Banchero

Not too long ago, the Orlando Magic were one of the hottest teams in the NBA, finally living up to their preseason expectations. Unfortunately, it’s just as easy to fall into a slump as easily as it is to get hot. The Magic have now lost five games in a row and continue to slide down the East. Orlando’s lack of success has consequently resulted in plenty of criticism directed at head coach Jamahl Mosley.

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Mosley is currently in his fifth season as the head coach of the Magic. He joined the team at the height of their rebuild and has slowly changed the direction of the team. The Magic experienced gradual progression in its first three seasons, eventually creating a postseason team in the process. However, last season, the Magic took a step back, finishing with a 41-41 record.

Disappointingly, the team hasn’t performed as the front desk or Mosley had anticipated. To make matters worse, some reports state that forward Paolo Banchero isn’t seeing eye-to-eye with the head coach. This is especially worrying according to NBA legend Charles Barkley, who argues that the dynamic between a player and a coach can very well make or break a team.

“In the NBA, you can’t even coach these guys,” Barkley said on The Dan Patrick Show. “They’re making so much money. If they don’t like you, you’re gonna be gone.”

We have seen this countless times in the league. Fred Hoiberg and Jimmy Butler didn’t get along, which subsequently led to the former’s firing. Another great example is between Nate Bjorkgren and the Indiana Pacers. Bjorkgren served as the head coach in the 2020-21 season, but failed to connect with the team. What was the outcome? You guessed it, he was immediately cut, and the team hasn’t looked back since.

Barkley has kept an eye on the Magic and is aware of the rumored relationship between Mosley and Banchero. If it’s creeping toward anything like the aforementioned instances, Mosley’s fate may already be sealed.

“I see that the coach and Paolo Banchero are not getting along. The coach can start packing his stuff up. Paolo Banchero is a heck of a player, and he’s probably going to be making 50, 60, 70 million in the next couple of years. The guy who’s making the least amount of money [Jamahl Mosley] is going to be packing his bags,” Barkley proclaimed.

There’s a good chance that the clock is ticking regarding Mosley’s tenure in Orlando. However, it’s mainly dependent on how far he can lead this team in the playoffs. Anything is possible, but the writing is on the wall that the partnership may be coming to an end.