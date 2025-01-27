“I am Gonna Say Michael Jordan”: Shannon Sharpe Claims Patrick Mahomes is More Like MJ Than LeBron James

The Kansas City Chiefs stamped their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl and their fifth appearance in six years. Patrick Mahomes’ outstanding career has easily propelled him to one of the best players in NFL history. However, his player comparison to the NBA is where things get tricky. Hall-of-Fame NFL legend Shannon Sharpe had to compare Mahomes to either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Unwillingly he leaned with the Bulls legend as the comparison for the Chiefs star.

Advertisement

Sharpe took to ESPN’s First Take to discuss the Chiefs following their 32-29 victory over the Bills. Mahomes is one-of-a-kind on the football field, and his success in Kansas City reflects that. But First Take mediator Molly Qerim posed the question asking if Mahomes is more like Jordan or LeBron.

It took Sharpe constant berating from his co-hosts before he gave a clear answer. He said,

“I am gonna say Michael Jordan because LeBron was a facilitator and he got everybody else involved. Patrick Mahomes says, ‘I want the ball in my hands.’ Don’t hand it to a running back, don’t rely on nobody else, give it to me.”

It took a lot of pondering before Sharpe came to a conclusion but he gave a simple reasoning for his choice. He stated that LeBron looks to facilitate the ball so others are more involved. On the other hand, Jordan will take matters into his own hands to win the game. Although one of the main responsibilities of the quarterback is to pass the ball, Mahomes is an outlier in Sharpe’s opinion.

Patrick Mahomes is notorious for his running ability. If he doesn’t see any open passing lanes, he will rush the ball himself in hopes of reaching a first down. That mindset is very similar to MJ according to Sharpe. Despite the simple reasoning, Stephen A. Smith wasn’t satisfied with his answer.

Stephen A. wasn’t happy with Sharpe’s answer

The legendary NBA analyst doesn’t believe Sharpe said anything wrong. He was content that Sharpe admitted that Mahomes was more like Jordan insinuating the Bulls legend is the GOAT. However, his true satisfaction would come from Sharpe finally abandoning his allegiance to LeBron for Jordan.

“You knew to say MJ!,” Smith said. “You understand in the crevice of your soul who the GOAT really is.” Smith immediately attempted to turn the conversation into a GOAT debate but Sharpe didn’t bite on the bait.

All three of the players in the conversation play completely differently. The only thing they have in common is that they are all great players who have transcended their respective sports for the better.