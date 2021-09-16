“I am not comfortable talking about Kobe Bryant’s death, to this date”: Former Lakers center Marc Gasol has held back from talking about the Black Mamba’s tragic death

Former Lakers player Marc Gasol has never shared his thoughts on the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. The 36-year old had refrained from talking about the legend during his first death anniversary but spoke about embracing the mamba mentality.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death has left a large void in the basketball world, especially for the LA Lakers. The Black Mamba passed away in a tragic helicopter crash last year. Though Kobe is not with us today, his legacy and work ethic continues to inspire millions.

The Lakers legend’s death was a huge shock for the NBA fraternity. Kobe was respected and revered by all the generations. Former NBA players Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal teared up as they spoke about the 5x NBA champion during his memorial at the Staples Center.

It’s been over a year, but Kobe’s death continues to send shivers up the spine. There has still been a section of players who haven’t spoken about the tragedy in the public as everyone has their own way of dealing with grief.

Former Lakers player Marc Gasol is not very comfortable when it comes to talking about Kobe’s tragic death. However, Gasol spoke about the influence of the late superstar on the Lakers franchise.

Kobe Bryant’s death still has Marc Gasol numb

Earlier this year, marked Kobe’s first death anniversary that had the entire sporting world mourning, especially basketball fans. Thus when a reporter asked Gasol about it, he was seen at a loss for words, unwilling to talk about it.

I’m not comfortable talking about it. I am sorry, still to this date I would really not talk about it and I’m sorry that I cannot give you any thought or stuff on it.

However, Gasol allowed the reporter to go ahead and ask his next question, which was about Kobe being an integral part of the team whenever they reached a milestone.

He will always be a part of this team, the franchise, the city and each player. He was obviously someone that we looked up to.

Gasol had joined the LA Lakers during the 2020-21 season. However, the former DPOY had a lackluster season with the purple and gold team. Gasol wasn’t very appreciative about his diminished role after the arrival of Andre Drummond.

The former NBA champion played 52 games out of the 72 games season, averaging 5.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 1.1 BPG on a 45.4% shooting from the field. Gasol looked rusty during the season and was recently traded back to the Memphis Grizzlies.