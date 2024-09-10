“I Am Suing Effortless Motors”: Shaquille O’Neal Pokes Fun at LeBron James After Getting His Widebody Cybertruck

Shaquille O’Neal’s relationship with Effortless Motors is a fun one. The 7-footer first discovered the company after LeBron James called them out for falsely using his name in advertisements. While Bron denied claims of any association with the brand, Shaq decided to buy a car from them. His newest acquisition, a Tesla Cyber Truck, was purchased from the California outlet. Keeping true to his cheeky nature, Shaq decided to make a joke about the motor retail company’s situation with James soon after.

The Big Aristotle is an avid car enthusiast even though most vehicles cannot accommodate him. But that’s not the case with his most recent purchase from Effortless Motors. Shaq just purchased a Tesla Cyber Truck with an installed Widebody kit. And Diesel decided to reveal his most recent purchase on Instagram in hilarious fashion.

“I’m suing Effortless Motors because they did my sh*t right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Effortless Motors (@effortless_motors)

The 52-year-old father of six can be seen hopping around and dapping up the CEO of Effortless Motors, Ahmad Abdelrahman. His reaction can simply be his natural excitement over acquiring the Cyberbeast. But it can also be construed as the joy over Bron missing out on such a deal since he did another post following the one above.

For context, Effortless Motors had uploaded a post on Instagram and tagged LBJ. The now-deleted post featured a Buggati ‘supposedly’ being delivered to James. The Lakers star clapped back at the brand, calling them liars and clout chasers. Effortless Motors claimed to have issued an apology and fired the intern who posted the reel. But it was because of this very incident that the brand ended up on O’Neal’s radar.

Now fans on social media are calling this a marketing gimmick. But whatever the case may be, the brand still managed to get Shaq to trade in his Dodge Charger Hellcat for a Tesla. The Cyberbeast is reportedly bigger than the standard Tesla Cybertruck. And after purchasing one a couple of months ago, O’Neal only had one thing to say.

“When I call [the dealership], he’s standing in front of these trucks. I say, ‘What is that?’. He was like, ‘Oh, it’s the Cyberbeast, a little bit bigger than the Cybertruck’. I was like ‘Hey, how much?’. And he gave me the deal of a lifetime.”

Now Shaq not only got the Cyberbeast 12 months earlier than others, but he also got one with a widebody kit instead. And just like in the NBA, The Big Aristotle’s vehicle will be a standout on the road, much like his persona.