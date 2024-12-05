“I Bet You Mike Can Find My Phone Number”: Bill Murray Played the Waiting Game With Michael Jordan for His Space Jam Role

As memorable as Michael Jordan was in Space Jam, Emmy-winning actor Bill Murray played an equally important role. The iconic Ghostbusters actor was intrigued to work with the NBA sensation on a project. However, there was just one condition from his side: Jordan had to ask Murray to participate. As a result, he had to play the waiting game.

Murray discussed his involvement with Space Jam during an interview with Travis and Jason Kelce on their podcast, New Heights. Murray went on to reveal the game of cat-and-mouse he played with the Bulls legend. He said,

“About nine people said Michael really wants you to be in Space Jam. And all you have to do is nod. That’s all you gotta do. I bet you Mike can find my phone number. I bet you if he sets his mind to it he can find my phone number. Or he can find out where I live.”

Even Michael Jordan had to personally ask Bill Murray to be in his movie



It wasn’t that Murray didn’t want to be a part of the movie. Rather, he wanted a personal invitation from Jordan to join the production. The Illinois native was privy to Jordan and his success with his hometown Chicago Bulls. Hearing the request come from MJ’s mouth would be the utmost form of flattery. Murray understood how much it went against Jordan’s personality and thus was even more interested.

“There are people like that in the world, and you’ll meet them,” said Murray. “They never want to be indebted to anybody for anything. So they’ll have their people sort of ask.” However, Murray decided it would be worthwhile to see the lengths Jordan would go to have him in the movies.

“I probably heard it from like 13 different people,” Murray said. “The more people the more I enjoyed it. Cause I knew that son of a b***h is just twisting knowing he’s gotta ask me himself.” Jordan eventually asked, and the rest is history.

Murray and Jordan collaborated to create one of the most iconic sports movies in film history. During the process, the two developed a great relationship. Jokes and sarcastic jabs were a regular occurrence between the two, including a hilarious dig from Murray on Jordan’s reluctance to pass the ball.

Murry joked about Jordan being a ball hog

It’s all fun and games between Murray and Jordan, but the actor made a compelling point regarding the final moments of the film. In an appearance on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Murray playfully took a dig at MJ.

“I made the steal at the end of that game, and I passed it to Mike, and then I was wide open,” Murray said. “You think that guy would give it back.”

The play Murray is referring to is Jordan’s iconic dunk from half-court. The moment made for a great highlight but the numbers support Murray’s take. Passing to the open man would certainly have resulted in a higher percentage shot.

Regardless, Murray is proud to have been part of the film with Jordan and the history that the two were able to create.