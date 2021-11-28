“I call Daniel Gafford Wilt Chamberlain because he’s blocking shots for no reason”: Kyle Kuzma hilariously showers rich praise on his Wizards teammate’s shotblocking abilities

Kyle Kuzma makes an absolutely hilarious comment, comparing his teammate Daniel Gafford to Wilt Chamberlain for his shot-blocking abilities.

It seems that the name of Daniel Gafford is simply too mundane. How else can I explain away the lack of buzz around a guy so good on a winning team?

This is a man who has turned the face of the franchise around in no uncertain way. If you’ve followed the Washington Wizards closely over the past 3 years, you’ll be aware of the fact that their biggest problem on the defensive end has been their rim protection.

This changed when GM Tommy Sheppard pulled off one of the most underrated heists of the deadline. He sent Mo Wagner and 3rd string caliber Troy Brown Jr the other way in a 3-team trade. In return, they got the budding 22-year-old center.

At that point, the Wizards were reeling at a 15-28 record, having lost a back-to-back set to the Knicks. Since then, the Wizards have won 32 of their 49 games. This represents a whopping 31% jump in record, and it’s no coincidence.

Gafford has been playing like prime Tyson Chandler on both ends of the floor. He seems to understand his abilities, his role and the Wizards’ style perfectly – especially offensively. He’s a rim runner the likes of which many point guards across the NBA would kill for.

But where he represents his true value to this team is defensively. Gafford is an amazingly good shot-blocking presence and makes life difficult for even the best big men.

In addition, he’s good at reading drives into the paint, readjusting to contest drives when his perimeter defense is beaten.

Kyle Kuzma hilariously compares Daniel Gafford to Wilt Chamberlain

Kyle Kuzma was highly appreciative of his teammate following another outstanding outing in a dub. Addressing the reporters present post-game, the 6’9″ forward jokingly compared his teammate to the legendary Wilt Chamberlain:

“I call him Wilt Chamberlain sometimes. He just be blocking shit for no reason.”

Now you’ll have many complaints about Kuzma, but one thing you’ll definitely be sure of about his presence on your team is the instant jump in chemistry. He seems to be the perfect teammate everyone craves in their lives.

I, for one, would love to be compared to Wilt Chamberlain.