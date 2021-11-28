Basketball

“You have to deal with professionalism like an adult”: When LeBron James and Kylian Mbappe discussed the difficulties of being renowned icons at 18 years of age

"You have to deal with professionalism like an adult": When LeBron James and Kylian Mbappe discussed the difficulties of being renowned icons at 18 years of age
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
How to dodge Valorant queue and is it the right thing to do?
Next Article
“Cade Cunningham has the worst field goal percentage in the NBA”: How the Pistons rookie has been struggling to find a groove ahead of matchup with LeBron James and the Lakers
NBA Latest Post
“Cade Cunningham has the worst field goal percentage in the NBA”: How the Pistons rookie has been struggling to find a groove ahead of matchup with LeBron James and the Lakers
“Cade Cunningham has the worst field goal percentage in the NBA”: How the Pistons rookie has been struggling to find a groove ahead of matchup with LeBron James and the Lakers

Cade Cunningham currently has the worst field goal percentage in the NBA as he’s finding…