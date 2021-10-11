“I can turn that b**ch over 15 times, and no one can do nothing about it!”: Russell Westbrook makes a hilariously nonchalant statement on his increasing tally of turnovers for LeBron James and the Lakers

Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook makes a nonchalant statement on his turnover total against the Phoenix Suns in preseason.

Russell Westbrook’s games with the Lakers so far aren’t exactly what you’d call a dream start huh?

During his first game for the historic franchise, the man had 2 points… and 6 turnovers. But, it gets worse.

The point guard recently took the floor in a 94-123 loss against the Suns. And, in 26 minutes of playing time, the Brodie had a frankly unbelievable, 8 points, 5 assists, and 15 turnovers. Yeah, um, something tells us, there may be just a tad bit to worry about on that one.

After the game, Westbrook was interviewed about his thoughts on the matter. And, let’s just say his statement probably shocked just about every reporter in the room with him.

Also Read: When Scottie Pippen admitted that the season without Michael Jordan was his favorite in his career

Russell Westbrook isn’t worried at all about his turnovers in a Lakers jersey

To be fair to the man, it IS just preseason.

Still, countless Lakers fans have justifiably been worried about his fit on this team just a tad bit more now.

But, according to Russell Westbrook, they have absolutely nothing to worry about.

Why? Well, here is what he had to say on the matter.

“It’s definitely on me. Easy fix though. Just timing.” Russell Westbrook on the turnovers in the last two preseason games. pic.twitter.com/ERpJE1aR3U — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 11, 2021

Well… he isn’t wrong.

At the end of the day, a lot of the turnovers were a result of him being just a tad bit too ambitious, whether it be as a scorer or a playmaker.

At the end of the day, with a new roster, it is likely the franchise is just experimenting with new things, and just failing horribly. And while that may sound bad at first, we’re sure it’s nothing to worry about for now.

That said though, if the Lakers can’t figure this out before it’s too late, there could be hell to pay for everyone involved.

Also Read: The Australian guard talks about how his role has changed with Uncle Drew’s vaccination status