Basketball

“I can turn that b**ch over 15 times, and no one can do nothing about it!”: Russell Westbrook makes a hilariously nonchalant statement on his increasing tally of turnovers for LeBron James and the Lakers

"I can turn that b**ch over 15 times, and no one can do nothing about it!": Russell Westbrook makes a hilariously nonchalant statement on his increasing tally of turnovers for LeBron James and the Lakers
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"I'm going to need LeBron James and Russell Westbrook with me to beat Stephen Curry!": Anthony Davis delivers a major update on the Lakers' big three ahead of their game against the Warriors
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I can turn that b**ch over 15 times, and no one can do nothing about it!": Russell Westbrook makes a hilariously nonchalant statement on his increasing tally of turnovers for LeBron James and the Lakers
“I can turn that b**ch over 15 times, and no one can do nothing about it!”: Russell Westbrook makes a hilariously nonchalant statement on his increasing tally of turnovers for LeBron James and the Lakers

Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook makes a nonchalant statement on his turnover total against the Phoenix…