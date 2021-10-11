“How does Patty Mills fit into the Nets’ system with Kyrie Irving’s absence?”: The Australian guard talks about how his role has changed with Uncle Drew’s vaccination status

Brooklyn Nets’ guard Patty Mills discusses his updated role with the team, with all the games Kyrie Irving is set to miss

This offseason, the Brooklyn Nets addressed one of the issues they faced last season. With Kyrie Irving and James Harden out, there was no floor general to lead the team. They looked for a backup point guard and got a steal in the form of Patty Mills. Mills brings about the veteran presence that the Nets need for their second unit, and can provide an offensive and defensive boost.

The veteran point guard has spent 10 out of his 12 NBA seasons with Greg Popovich in San Antonio. During that time, he won an NBA championship in 2014 and wants another shot at the same. Mills also impressed everyone with his strong performances of Australia in Tokyo 2020. He carried them to their first basketball medal in the Olympics, as they beat Slovenia to secure the bronze.

Patty Mills shares how his role changes in Kyrie Irving’s absence

The Brooklyn Nets have started to accept reality. With Kyrie Irving adamant on his vaccination stance, the Nets seemed to have accepted their fate. They have accepted they would have to play more than half the season without their star. Recently, Nets’ head coach Steve Nash talked about the same as well.

Patty Mills was interviewed by Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News about his new and possibly bigger role, he said,

“I don’t think my role — my role’s gonna be the same no matter what happens in the future. Think that’s understood, just controlling what I can control on the court and going about my business like I’ve always done. I’ve made the most of my opportunities that way.”

With the uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving right now, Patty Mills will be a big factor for the Nets this coming season. pic.twitter.com/ENfnsfKGXo — Nets Nation (@NetsNationCP) October 10, 2021

It still remains to be seen whether Kyrie gets the vaccine or Mills would start the home games. However, looking at the trend, higher chances are that Mills would have a bigger role than he signed up for.