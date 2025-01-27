“I Can’t Do That in a Gym By Myself”: LeBron James’ $1M Commitment to Fitness Leaves Lou Williams in Awe

The longevity of Lakers star LeBron James is a sight to behold. It seems that in each game, he records at least one highlight play that defies the laws of physics. A big reason the NBA’s all-time leading scorer can produce at an elite level is his invest in his body. James is on record for spending at least $1 million on his body per season. Former NBA player Lou Williams is in awe of the lengths James goes to maintain greatness.

During the Lakers’ recent 117-96 victory over the Celtics, LeBron turned back the hands of time. The 40-year-old blew by Celtics big man Luke Kornet for a ferocious slam. Shortly after, in transition, James received a pass from Austin Reaves and threw down an emphatic slam. Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis didn’t even attempt to block. Williams took to FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to share his reaction to the stellar plays. He said,

“It looks like he’s starting to surprise himself with some of this stuff.”

“Maybe we should’ve spent $1 million on our body per year.” – @MichelleDBeadle “I spent $1 million a year hurting my body. I do the opposite.” – @ChandlerParsons The crew is in awe of what LeBron James is doing in year 22!@TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons | @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/mfxv4ETjTl — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 27, 2025



Williams wasn’t the only person in awe of James’ incredible athleticism. His co-host, Chandler Parsons, said his father texted him to express his amazement at LeBron’s high-flying abilities:

“Holy smokes, are you watching this game?”

That same amazement trickled down to Chandler, who went on to say,

“I can’t do that in a gym by myself.”

Of course, LeBron is extremely gifted physically, but he also takes care of his body more than Parsons does. LeBron’s health has led him to help his team stay in a good position in the Western Conference.

LeBron has been crucial for the Lakers

LeBron has been in the NBA longer than he hasn’t. His run as one of the best players in the league is truly extraordinary, and he continues to reign at 40 years old. Following disappointing past regular seasons, James has positioned the Lakers as one of the top teams in the West halfway through the current season.

LA is currently the fifth seed with a 25-18 record. They have won their last three games and are only two games behind the Nuggets for the fourth seed. Although LeBron has been great this season, he hasn’t done it alone. His running mate, Anthony Davis, has finally walked into the role of the team’s best player.

AD is averaging 25.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. LeBron is still filling up the stat sheet averaging 23.7 points, 9.0 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game. Their magnificent play has made the Lakers one of the more dangerous teams to face in the Western Conference.