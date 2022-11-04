“I cropped tobacco just once”: Michael Jordan, who spends $500,000 on cigars now once refused to go the ‘tobacco route’

Sep 30, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Michael Jordan smokes a cigar on the first hole in the afternoon four-ball matches during the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan rose to NBA royalty quickly once he made it to the league, but before he got there, his family had to struggle and scrap for everything they could.

The NBA legend has accumulated a dream-worthy career, putting himself on top of the entire NBA. Jordan won 6 NBA titles, won MVP 5 times, and Finals MVP 6 times.

Now, in his retirement, Jordan is a billionaire, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, and still one of the most iconic names in sports. Jordan had to work for everything he achieved in his life.

His family struggled growing up, they weren’t very well off initially. However, given the conditions, Jordan was dedicated to making a name for himself, and he did just that.

Michael Jordan refused to help his family crop tobacco

When growing up, Jordan’s family took on a lot of odd jobs to help support the household. They didn’t have much money, and they needed to do whatever they could to get income into the family.

Jordan’s brothers and sisters drove buses for example or worked at McDonald’s and other fast-food chains. Simple tasks, that kept a steady stream of income coming in.

His family also used to crop tobacco. However, Jordan simply refused to take part. He tried once, and he vowed to never go back again.

“I went out there one day,” he recalled, “and I swore I wouldn’t do it again. It hurt my back too bad.”

Jordan has spent $500,000 on tobacco

The Bulls legend hated cropping tobacco, but he certainly doesn’t hate smoking it. The classic Jordan pictures show him smoking a cigar. Even when he golfs, he always has a cigar in his mouth.

Jordan has approximately spent somewhere between $500,000 and $940,000 on cigars throughout his lifetime. That’s a massive total, but cigars are also terribly expensive. Of course, that doesn’t matter to Jordan.

