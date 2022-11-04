LaMelo Ball Seems To Have Just Come Out In Support Of Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitic Comments

LaMelo Ball isn’t one of those stars who tweets all the time. In fact, until very recently, he hadn’t put a single post up on Twitter in nearly two weeks. And even some of those tweets had nothing but emojis.

Still, given the kind of man he is, when he uses his words, Melo sets the NBA community alight. And boy, oh boy has the man done it yet again.

Without further ado, let’s get into what this whole ordeal is about.

LaMelo Ball sends out a cryptic tweet amid Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic controversy

In case you have been living under a rock, Kyrie Irving is in so much hot water at the moment, you could probably feed every human on earth a nice bowl of soup.

The broad strokes are that Kyrie Irving recently put out a tweet, promoting the film ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!’. And if you’re wondering why that’s a problem, well it wouldn’t be if the director of the film didn’t believe the holocaust existed.

And of course, there is also a fabricated Adolf Hitler quote in there to further bolster the director’s Antisemitic beliefs.

So, as you can probably tell, not great in the least.

However, to the credit of Kyrie Irving, he has since deleted the tweet, and also apologized to the Jewish community. And yet, he has been suspended by the Nets.

And amid all of this, LaMelo Ball put this tweet out.

i think people always forget humans are complicated… — Melo (@MELOD1P) November 4, 2022

Now, given that most of the NBA community has started to jump to Kyrie Irving’s defense, this could indeed be about his situation. In fact, it likely is.

However, there is another wrinkle to the context of the Hornets star’s tweet. And frankly, it could change the meaning of what LaMelo Ball is trying to say completely.

Could LaMelo Ball have been talking about Miles Bridges?

Miles Bridges hasn’t played a single game this season. And the reason why couldn’t be more well known.

During this past offseason, the former Hornets man was charged with domestic violence against his ex-partner, Mychelle Johnson. And until recently, he had been in and out of court hearings, waiting to find out what his future held for him.

And recently, he was given the answer.

Miles Bridges pleaded no contest Thursday in L.A. Superior Court to a felony domestic violence charge and faces three years of probation and no jail time after a deal with prosecutors, per @Baxter pic.twitter.com/quCDsBqGnl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2022

Before this hearing, LaMelo Ball had admitted publicly that he hoped Miles Bridges was brought back by the Hornets.

So perhaps, with the whole world announcing their belief of Bridges deserves a lot worse than probation, the Ball brother simply came to his defense?

Frankly, given the cryptic nature of the tweet, it’s hard to tell anything for sure.

