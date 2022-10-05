“I Didn’t Know Charles Barkley Could Pass Like That!”: LaMelo Ball Reacts to Video of Sir Charles Threading the Needle With an Exquisite Pass

Charles Barkley is known as the Round Mound of Rebound. However, recently fans and LaMelo Ball found out he is a great passer as well!

The 1984 NBA Draft was filled with a number of future Hall of Farmers. This includes the likes of Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and John Stockton.

Another one of the Hall of Fame players from this legendary draft was none other than Charles Barkley. A player fondly remembered for his incredible rebounding, and ability to score from the post at will.

However, Sir Charles wasn’t all about just grabbing boards and backing down opponents. He could even throw a few dimes here and there, as LaMelo Ball recently found out.

LaMelo Ball was pleasantly surprised to see Charles Barkley throw a behind the back pass

The Round Mound of Rebound, Charles Barkley had an amazing career. One that saw him get inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2006.

With averages of 22 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists per game, Barkley was well renowned for many things. However, passing wasn’t one of them, as fans around the world and even Hornets superstar, LaMelo Ball were surprised to learn!

Having averaged only four assists per game throughout his career, LaMelo Ball’s surprise isn’t really that surprising. Although, he never was on the level of being an elite passer like LaMelo himself.

Nevertheless, Sir Charles did have some pretty decent games as a playmaker, having had more than five assists in at least one game in each one of his 16 seasons in the NBA.

Charles Barkley was no stranger to throwing the occasional behind the back pass

It is true that Barkley’s first plan of action on the court wasn’t to look for the open man. Rather he would take his chances taking it to the basket all by himself, but when he did decide to dish the ball, he threw some mean behind-the-back passes.

Just goes to show that you can never judge a book by it’s cover. Especially when that book is about one of the greatest players in the history of the sport of basketball.

