“I didn’t really shuffle you know, but I tried to trick you!”: When Michael Jordan tried to outwit magician David Blaine during a card trick

Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s competitiveness was on full display when magician David Blaine did a card trick on him.

Michael Jordan is renowned among NBA players for his competitive nature. There have been several hyper-competitive players in the league namely Bill Russell, Larry Bird and Kobe Bryant etc. But Michael wants to win at everything whether it be Basketball, Golf or a card trick.

Michael’s habit once resulted in a hilarious moment with legendary magician David Blaine. Blaine asked Michael to pick a card, say it out loud and then reshuffle the pack. Then he asks MJ to pick someone from the crowd. MJ picks George whom David asks to pick a random number between 1 to 30.

George picks 27 and then Michael goes on to get rid of the first 27 cards.



Michael Jordan tried to trick David Blaine but ended up falling in his trap.

Before the final reveal of the trick, Blaine asks Michael if he shuffled the pack behind his back. To this he replied in the most Michel Jordan manner,

“I didn’t really shuffle you know, but I tried to trick you,” . The response had the whole crowd including Blaine laughing.

The trick however ended up being great as Michael finally had the three of hearts in his hands, the card he had initially chosen. MJ might have a perfect NBA finals record but magic is something you can’t beat David Blaine that easily.

Michael has always said that he needs to compete to feel alive, it’s something ingrained in his very nature. His passion towards Golf post his NBA career is truly a testament to that.