Jalen Brunson Has a Michael Jordan-Like Mentality, Says Former Knicks Star

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point basket in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson has etched himself among New York Knicks royalty by leading the franchise to their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years. His ascension wasn’t overnight. Although Brunson is extremely talented, he has poured countless hours into his craft. Former Knicks star Greg Anthony deems Brunson one of the few players who possess a Michael Jordan-like mentality.

The similarity is evident in the way Brunson approaches practice, but it is even more strikingly apparent when the Knicks find themselves in clutch moments. Then Brunson steps up while other players shrink back in fear. It isn’t a coincidence that he won the 2025 Clutch Player of the Year award.

The Knicks’ style of play is reminiscent of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. Although New York doesn’t run a triangle offense, everyone in the arena knows Brunson will have the ball in his hands. Despite the entire defense being locked on stopping him, it doesn’t derail him from sinking timely shot after timely shot.

Anthony made a special appearance on The Jim Jackson Show. Before he made the comparison between Jordan and Brunson, he spoke about what MJ was like when the postseason came around.

“[Michael Jordan] had a mind of steel,” Anthony said. “He might be 9 of 30, but he always felt like the next one was going in.”

Anthony has seen enough from Brunson’s tenure as a Knick to put him in the same conversation as Jordan. “Jalen Brunson is a truly special player, and a lot of it stems from his mindset and his approach,” Anthony said.

It doesn’t matter if Brunson hasn’t made a shot the entire game; if he gets to his spot in the fourth quarter, he feels comfortable that he will convert. Anthony’s claim isn’t without a basis, as the numbers support his argument.

Brunson is currently second in fourth-quarter scoring in the postseason at 9.5 points in the final period per game. His conversion rate is a ridiculous 51.3% from the field and 47.8% from three-point range, and he leads all players with a total of 114 fourth-quarter points. Anthony Edwards is in second place at 76 points.

The Knicks wouldn’t be where they are without Brunson. The Knicks will now face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals with hopes of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.