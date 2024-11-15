“I Don’t Do Short Kings”: Angel Reese Denies Flirting with Funny Marco to His Face

YouTuber ‘Funny Marco’ was a guest on Angel Reese’s ‘Unapologetically Angel’ podcast, where he got shot down by the WNBA star. There was seamless banter between the Chicago Sky center and the Internet comic from the jump.

However, Reese decided to violate Marco after he shot his shot.

While they were going back and forth, Reese joked that Marco was click-baiting the audience by trying to flirt with her. The WNBA forward quipped, “I’ll put on the podcast right here, ‘Oh yeah, Angel and Funny Marco were flirting with each other.’ People are going to click on that.”

Marco didn’t respond to Reese’s clickbait comment, but insisted, “You are flirting with me.” Reese immediately clapped back, “I don’t do short kings, sorry.”

To be fair, most men would probably be ‘short kings’ in front of a WNBA star like Reese, who is herself 6-feet-3.

Reese was in a relationship with 6’7 small forward, Cam’Ron Fletcher, so we can get a hint from her height preference in her partner from that piece of information.

In March of this year, a month before Bayou Barbie went seventh overall in the WNBA Draft, she revealed that her relationship with Fletcher was over. “I don’t got no man. Don’t attach me to no man. That’s all I’mma say. That’s it,” Reese shared in an Instagram live.

She has since spoken on her dating life, or at least the criteria she has in place to get involved with someone. “He gotta be tall,” the 6’3 forward had said. “6’7 -6’8.”

“Being a tall girl is not easy,” Reese had added as her height requirement eliminates over 90% of the American male population. However, given her connection to the professional basketball world, she won’t be entirely at a lack of options.

The rumor mill has already connected the Chicago Sky forward with a handful of NBA players. In July, she posted vacation photos that seemed to match the ones posted by Detroit Pistons center, Jalen Duren. This led fans to believing that the two were vacationing together.

The connection would be strengthened when Reese commented on her former teammate Kysre Gondrezick’s Instagram post. Gondrezick has been dating 2024 Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown. She shared some pictures of the two together in August, where Reese wrote, “We love our J’s.” This added to the rumors that she was involved with Duren.

However, her off-season has been filled with such connections and speculations. Her simply sitting next to Kevin Durant during Team USA women’s basketball tournament matchup sparked rumors of the 22-year-old potentially dating the two-time NBA champion.

Angel would later have to clarify, “That was never a thing. I don’t even know how that even became a thing because I sat next to somebody. My friend was sitting next to Steph [Curry]. I don’t even get that. I don’t even know where that came from.”

It might be best to leave Angel to navigate her own relationships. So far, the rumors have been far from true and the only thing we know about her dating life is that it won’t involve a ‘short king’.