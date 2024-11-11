“I Don’t F**k With Y’all Like That”: Kevin Durant Disses Multiple Fans Over Viral LeBron James Video

Nobody in the NBA has a digital footprint quite like Kevin Durant. The former MVP is extremely outspoken on social media and spends a large amount of time arguing with fans on Twitter. Now that KD has a calf strain, his Twitter interactions are expected to increase, and so far, the 14x All-Star has not disappointed with his online activity.

Advertisement

He has immediately been involved in the discourse on the website, and this time after the Lakers’ win against the Raptors. The Durantula’s “spidey sense” seemed to tingle as a fan mentioned him on a tweet after they surmised that LeBron James’ 10th rebound against the Raptors helped a fan hit a supposed condition on his parlay.

The fan had a parlay on LeBron😭 pic.twitter.com/0rm6Vkiijn — 𝓛𝓛💫 (@HoodiiBron) November 11, 2024

Throughout the discourse on X, fans began to mention Durant’s lack of care for fans and their parlays, as he had mentioned a few weeks ago. The Suns’ star saw what fans were saying about him and expressed his true feelings. He said,

“Ima keep it a thousand. I don’t f**k with y’all like that.”

Ima keep it a thousand. I don’t fuck with yall like that — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 11, 2024

Durant’s response didn’t mince any emotions whatsoever. Ever since the 6-foot-11 forward’s decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016, he accepted the role of a villain within the NBA community.

His stance on the parlays was made clear after the Suns defeated the Clippers, in a stunning game, but Durant had an underwhelming scoring night. Following the game, he took to his social media to send a message to fans, especially those who placed bets on his performance, saying, “Great dub Suns, and for my parlayers, better luck next time lol.”

Great dub suns, and for my parlayers, better luck next time lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 1, 2024

Durant made his stance on the culture of sports betting quite clear. His “don’t f**k with y’all like that” response wasn’t his only social media activity on the night.

Following Durant’s response, another fan made a post proclaiming people don’t place bets on the Suns’ star due to his fragile ego. Durant showcased his deadpan humor by imploring the fan to stop “lyin like this on the internet.”

U can’t keep lyin like this on the internet. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 11, 2024

The 14-time All-Star has never been shy to lash out at fans in the past. Durant even went as far as to tell a fan to “go get a job” instead of talking about him on social media. Funnily enough, he typed this out in response to a fan who claimed that “@KDTrey5 would tell us to get a job.”

GO GET A JOB!!! For the love of god — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 11, 2024

Although Durant is vocal, he typically only responds when someone else mentions his name first.

Kevin Durant lashed out at a fan recently

This isn’t the first time this season that Durant has lashed out at fans online. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and the Suns star got into a heated exchange due to Smith’s claims regarding Durant’s lack of leadership.

Durant initially responded to a post of Smith’s quote with his opinion, stating he “disagreed” with the NBA analyst. However, a response from a fan siding with Smith caused Durant to retaliate in order to defend his name.

“Brother, respectfully, you’ve never been in a gym with me to know if I need to speak up or not. You’re just guessing with no information on the subject. Be better.”

Brother, respectfully, you’ve never been in a gym with me to know if I need to speak up or not. You’re just guessing with no information on the subject. Be better — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 24, 2024

No matter what one thinks of Kevin Durant and his antics online, it’s hard to deny that, as an onlooker, it provides for some hilarious reading.