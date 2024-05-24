“I Don’t Got The Time To Give A F**k”: Jaylen Brown Couldn’t Care Less About His All-NBA Snub

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) exits the court after defeating the Indiana Pacers during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The All-NBA Teams were revealed yesterday and fans were shocked to see that Jayson Tatum was the only player to receive a nod. Jaylen Brown, who many believe was snubbed of a spot, decided to respond by erupting for a 40-point performance in Game 2 against the Pacers. Following the 126-110 victory, however, Brown’s comments suggested that the All-NBA snub didn’t seem to bother him. He said,

“We’re two games from the Finals, so honestly, I don’t have the time to give a f**k,” Brown claimed [per Noa Dalzell].

Brown may have downplayed how he feels on the matter in question, but his choice of words makes it clear that he is at least deeply annoyed. And to be fair to him, it is not hard to see why.

The Boston Celtics have had an incredible regular season, finishing with 64 wins – their best performance since the 2007-2008 season, and the best in the NBA this past year. So, for the team to only have one player receive an All-NBA nod seems strange, to say the least.

Especially considering that his long streak of making an All-NBA team has now been broken, Brown is now likely out for revenge against the world.

With the Celtics’ second-best player now more motivated than ever before, the Indiana Pacers may have quite a bit more to worry about now.

Jaylen Brown has made it to 1 All-NBA Team in eight seasons

Jaylen Brown has been the second-best player on the best-performing team in the East – Boston Celtics – for several years. Despite playing a major role in the Cs’ regular season success over the past five years, the 6ft 6” guard has only been rewarded with one All-NBA selection.

Last season, the swingman recorded career-highs in points (26.6) and rebounds (6.9). For the same, he was awarded with a selection in the All-NBA Second Team.

This season, despite the Celtics’ success, JB had lodged slightly underwhelming stats as compared to the other players in the league. Playing for nearly 34 minutes per game, the highflyer recorded 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game (per Basketball Reference).

However, Boston fans would be relieved to learn that Brown barely missed out on an All-NBA selection. Among players who didn’t get selected, Brown received the most votes – 50 total points.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia All-NBA Team: pic.twitter.com/KrG4Fjc9pW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2024

Brown can use this as motivation to help the Boston Celtics win the Eastern Conference Finals and subsequently also lift the Larry O’Brien trophy. So far, the two-guard is having his best postseason performance – 24.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. By keeping this level of production up, Jaylen Brown can help Tatum lead the Cs to win their first NBA championship in 16 years.