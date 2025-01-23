“I Don’t Kiss And I Don’t Tell”: Michael Jordan’s Former Teammate Refuses To Corroborate LeBron James’ Story Of Cooking MJ

Michael Jordan or LeBron James—which one is better? The GOAT debate has been the single most reliable topic on the First Takes of the world for what seems like ages. With no good way to answer it, it’s not going away anytime soon. Pandora’s box was opened again recently when LeBron appeared on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce and shared a story about playing in a pickup game with MJ and other NBA stars when he was a high-schooler.

After LeBron told the Kelces that he was “unguardable” in that game, the basketball world has been abuzz with stories from people who were there. This game has taken on mythic status by this point, but Jordan’s former teammate BJ Armstrong tried not to fan the flames during an appearance on the Hoop Genius podcast.

Armstrong was asked to share what he knew about the game, and here’s what he had to say:

“I was there. I saw what I needed to see. The thing that made that place so special was the discipline that was at the gym… Michael brought a level of excellence to the summer and intensity, that you didn’t just go there to play, you had to go there to compete.”

Host Mo Mooncey pressed Armstrong for details on what went down between a young King James and His Airness, but Armstrong chose neutrality.

“I go by a different code—I don’t kiss, and I don’t tell. Let the players share the stories. There were a lot of players who, if need be, I’m sure someone would love to tell you what they saw that day.”

BJ Armstrong’s political answer won’t put a stop to basketball fans’ search for the truth

Armstrong’s non-answer only raises more questions. As someone who won three NBA titles with Jordan, is he trying to protect his former teammate by not sharing that LeBron was actually telling the truth? If Jordan had beaten him, wouldn’t Armstrong have said so? Also, if he wants to let the players share their stories, why doesn’t he share his? Was he just a spectator?

Antoine Walker, who James himself confirmed was one of the most prominent members of those games, spoke about the experience back in September, saying that a 16-year-old James sometimes had to wait hours to get on the court. James’ appearance on New Heights wasn’t even the first time he’d spoken on the game, but his story seems to have changed over the years, as he used to say that he and MJ were on the same team and went undefeated.

If there’s one thing more unstoppable than James or Jordan on the court, it’s a good rumor, and this one is only growing as time passes. Basketball fans may never know the complete truth.