“I don’t plan to play with my son, like LeBron James with Bronny!” : Carmelo Anthony shockingly reveals won’t emulate Lakers and Sierra Canyon stars

Carmelo Anthony is one of the most gifted scorers in the history of basketball.

Heading into his 20th season, Melo has been a walking bucket from day one and has strongly established himself as a legend of the game. While he remains ringless, his legacy in the league has been remarkable.

During his time with the Nuggets and the Knicks, Melo developed into one of the most potent offensive options in the league. The #3 pick in the stacked 2003 NBA draft class is a lock to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Melo’s career has often been narrated in tandem with fellow draftee LeBron James. The two form part of the “Banana Boat Crew” and joined forces in LA for the 2021-22 season.

With both of them heading into their 20th season in the league, the inevitable question surrounding retirement has been posed to both stars. LeBron has made his stance clear: he will retire after playing with his son Bronny.

At Summer League, Melo was asked if he has ambitions to act similarly.

What did Melo reveal when asked about playing with his son?

Like LeBron, Melo also has a son who is likely to be league bound soon. While LeBron’s eldest son, Bronny is set to enroll for the draft in 2024, Melo’s son Kiyan is two years younger.

Kiyan is a four-star recruit and is enrolled with a prestigious NBA prep academy. Despite being only 15, Kiyan stands at 6’3 as per latest measurements. Highlights reveal an absolute baller in the making with shades of Papa Anthony in his scoring prowess.

“No, no I do not.” – @carmeloanthony on if he has similar plans as LeBron to play with his son in the NBA. Both Melo and LeBron are entering their 20th season. pic.twitter.com/H1hT6YHB9i — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 12, 2022

With Kiyan entering the draft only in 2025, a Melo-Kiyan union seems unlikely in the league. Melo has slowly been winding down his career. It would be a stretch to see him suit up until his son is in the league.

Melo shall pass the torch soon, but as he confirms, won’t be handing it over to Kiyan personally. Uncle Melo might get to play with Bronny and LeBron if he plays his cards right though.

