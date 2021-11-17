"Kyrie Irving and I stay in touch... We just don't talk about basketball": Nets' Head Coach Steve Nash opens up about his relation with his star player

Brooklyn Nets Coach Steve Nash reveals the nature of his relationship with Kyrie Irving post the Covid-19 vaccination drama

Despite being paid millions of dollars, Kyrie Irving completely gave up on his team. His stance on COVID-19 vaccination may cost the Brooklyn Nets heavily in the playoffs. So far, there has been no improvement in the situation and Uncle Drew remains adamant on his vaccination stand.

The Golden State Warriors, a starter down themselves, blew out the Nets tonight as Kevin Durant experienced a rare off-night. Dubs restricted him to 19 points on 31.6% from the field. The outcome may have been different with Kyrie Irving on the court. It’s oddly poetic that the Warriors held them to 99 points. Last season, the Nets had held the Warriors to the same, on opening night.

Before the game today, Steve Nash revealed the status of his relationship after all the vaccination drama with his point guard. “Kyrie, I stay in touch with Kyrie but we don’t really talk about basketball just stay in touch and make sure everything is good”.

James Harden must fill the scoring void left by Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn is very well capable of blowing out mediocre teams, but they need Kyrie’s scoring against contending teams. The trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden is unbeatable, the glimpse of which we briefly saw last season. The Slim Reaper is proving he is still ‘that guy‘ with his incredibly efficient scoring this season.

James Harden, on the other hand, defied media narratives last year when he seamlessly transitioned into a point guard. He gave up the ball-dominant position he had with Houston Rockets and averaged closed to 11 assists a game facilitating plays for KD and Kyrie. When the duo was sidelined with injuries, he led the Nets to #1 seed as well.

In Kyrie Irving’s absence that’s the player that Brooklyn desperately needs. Most of their losses so far this season are correlated to the beard’s performance on the offensive end. He is averaging below 20 points for the first time in his career and the rules changes do have a role to play in it.

Only Kyrie’s return can bring back the formidable nature of the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant and James Harden still make them a serious playoff threat but Irving’s presence makes it a guaranteed ring.