“Piece of s**t writing and Warriors media sucks”: Kevin Durant goes on a tweet-liking spree following the release of an article that claims Steph Curry and co won the Durant breakup

Kevin Durant doesn’t seem to align himself with the thought that the Golden State Warriors won the trade that sent him to the Nets.

The Golden State Warriors became the single greatest offensive powerhouse in the NBA the second Kevin Durant picked up the phone to answer a recruiting call from Draymond Green in 2016. The Warriors made the NBA Finals in all three seasons that Durant was in the Bay and won two out of those 3 titles.

Of course, due to complicated relationships within the locker room, KD decided to leave the team that he earned two Finals MVPs with for the Eastern Conference. While still being on good terms with Bob Myers, Kevin Durant agreed to a sign-and-trade that would send him to the Nets and bring D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors.

Fast-forward a couple years; the Warriors currently have the best record in the NBA, Steph Curry is playing like a bonafide MVP, and the Brooklyn Nets are streaky without Kyrie Irving in the lineup.

Kevin Durant likes tweets that insult Warriors media.

Dieter Kurtenbach of Mercury News released a piece titled, ‘Steph Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with Kevin Durant’ yesterday and it’s safe to say fans and Durant himself were not pleased. Several NBA fans took to Twitter to call out the media for being biased towards the Warriors and KD liked several of these tweets.

This isn’t even bitter, it’s acrid for absolutely zero reason other than to spin another sensationalist headline. Gross. https://t.co/mUFSmLTG2E — ❤️‍ (@amposey) November 16, 2021

this the most narrative and butt hurt article i’ve ever seen. y’all warrior fans sum else https://t.co/DwTrao5K2k — T (@hunch0soup) November 16, 2021

What a piece of shite writing. Do better! https://t.co/Gz6mUqBWOo — Sandra Ishimwe (@i_ishimwe) November 16, 2021

It isn’t surprising to see KD blatantly let his feelings be known on Twitter like this as he’s always been unfiltered, especially over social media. It is also much too early to suggest that the Dubs have undoubtedly won the sign-and-trade as the Nets’ season could very easily be altered with a singular move: Kyrie’s return.

The Warriors, though they seem like legit contenders, are only 14 games into the season following their blowout victory over the Nets. Only time will tell if Steph Curry and company can keep this up for the remaining 85% of the season.