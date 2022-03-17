“I don’t usually drink, but Ima take a sip”: Giannis Antetokoumpo becomes the latest NBA star to pay homage to Steve Austin on 3:16 as he cracks open a beer during his presser

Giannis Antetokoumpo gets into the spirit of 3:16 as he shows up to the presser with a “3:16 Giannis” shirt and takes a sip of beer.

The NBA has always paid homage to sports legends and on 3:16 there is only one athlete to pay a tribute to; stone cold Steve Austin. As in the past, NBA superstars such as LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Kevin Love have all worn a “3:16” t-shirt.

This year, the reigning Finals MVP is the latest one to sport a special “3:16 Giannis” shirt. The two-time MVP turned up to the post-game presser sporting the shirt and a WWE hat.

Giannis Antetokoumpo takes a sip of beer and immediately regrets it, calling it “nasty”

Following a close win over the Sacramento Kings, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar was his cheerful self at the post-game conference.

Giannis’ sense of humor is known throughout the league and it was on full display today. When a reporter asked him to crack open the beer like Steve Austin, he simply said “I can’t do it, I’m not that good”

He took a sip and then immediately pushed the can aside, calling the beer nasty. While Americans may be fuming at the statement, an athlete of his caliber will certainly say something like that.

The Bucks were in full flow tonight, edging out the Kings in a narrow win. Giannis went about business as usual, stuffing up the stat sheet.

He recorded an emphatic 36 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block. The Bucks are currently 2 games behind the first seed as the playoff picture takes shape.

As for Giannis, the presser was all about showing a fun side after a deserved win.