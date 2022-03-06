“Y’all been talking about the next “face” of the league like Giannis Antetokounmpo ain’t already here!”: Bucks’ Pat Connaughton praises his teammate, calls him the next face of the league

Bucks’ Pat Connaughton talks about Giannis Antetokounmpo as the next face of the NBA, is tired of people passing over his name

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3rd in the Eastern Conference this season. Despite all the injuries and absences, the Bucks have a 39-25. A main reason behind the same is their 27-year-old leader, Giannis Antetokounmpo. In his 9th season in the league, Giannis already has plenty of accolades to his name. He’s an NBA Champion, a 2x NBA MVP, a DPOY, a Finals MVP, and so much more.

Despite his humble beginnings, Antetokounmpo has worked hard and earned his way to where he is today. Giannis entered the league, barely averaging 6.8 points during his rookie year. He showed improvement every year and had his breakout year in 2016. In 2017, Giannis won a Most Improved Player recognition and then won back-to-back MVPs in 2019,2020. Last season, Giannis led Milwaukee to their first championship in 60 years. Recently, his teammate Pat Connaughton took it to Twitter to boost his teammate regarding the ‘face of the league’ discussion.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 27 and already toe-to-toe with Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Recently, ESPN put up a very interesting statistic, showing how Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the path to going ahead of all-time greats. If Giannis earns an All-NBA First Team selection this season, he would cross Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and James Harden.

If Giannis is a unanimous All-NBA First Team selection this season, he would be the first to do it FOUR years in a row since at least 1966-67. The only others to have done it three years straight are Michael Jordan, LeBron James and James Harden 😳 (h/t Rh1No/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/LfAyebQKLw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2022

Pat Connaughton saw this statistic and took this as a chance to talk about how good Giannis truly is.

Y’all been talking about the next “face” of the league like he ain’t already here … at 27 years old 🤯… carry on though ☕️🐸 https://t.co/rbtZFlkKJR — Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) March 5, 2022

With LeBron James in his 19th year, everyone discusses the new face of the league. People talk about Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant, but people keep forgetting about Giannis.

With his post, Pat hopes people don’t forget about the Greek Freak, who in his 9th season, already shows us he should be the one.