“I.E. Travis Hunter”: LeBron James Speaks on Getting Offer From Ohio State to Play Football and Basketball

Lakers superstar LeBron James is infamous for being the most-hyped high school prospect in NBA history. At the time, the NBA didn’t have a restriction for players to declare for the draft immediately out of high school. The league established the one-and-done rule in 2005, after James made history.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected LeBron with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft straight out of St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio. However, the decision wasn’t easy for the eventual 20-time All-Star. Now, 22 years later, James reveals that Ohio State University made a push to have him be a part of their program, and despite never attending Ohio State, LeBron’s collegiate fandom lies with the Buckeyes.

James made his highly anticipated appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. During their conversation, James revealed the Buckeyes didn’t just offer him a scholarship to play basketball. They also wanted him to suit up on the football field. He said,

“They wanted me to come up there and be a two-sport player, i.e. Travis Hunter. We saw what Travis Hunter did this year with Colorado. They knocked on the door like if you come down to Ohio State we want you to play both sides… Play football during the fall and basketball during the winter.”

Not only was LeBron the top-rated basketball prospect in the nation, he was the top-rated football prospect in Ohio. He played the wide receiver position and dominated by utilizing his physical advantage.

Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel relentlessly pursued James. Although LeBron’s first sport was basketball, Tressel saw the potential in the 6-foot-9 athlete. James revealed that Ohio State had visions of using him like Deion Sanders uses Heisman winner Travis Hunter at Colorado.

Hunter plays both offense and defense, which is rare in football. On defense, he is a cornerback, and on offense, he plays wide receiver. Although James didn’t confirm the positions he would’ve played, it’s insinuated they’re the same as Hunter’s. Furthermore, the offer required significant deliberation due to James’ close friend, Sian Cotton, committing to Ohio State.

“Sian Cotton went off to Ohio State on a full ride and played football there, so that would’ve been super dope,” James said. “I could’ve roomed with him.”

The Kelce brothers couldn’t help but relish in the hypothetical scenario. Ohio State had just won the National Championship while recruiting LeBron. If he decided to commit to the Buckeyes, it could’ve changed the trajectory of his athletic career and potentially robbed the NBA of one of the greatest players ever.