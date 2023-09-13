“I Feel Sorry For You”: Before Accepting Michael Jordan’s Greatness, Magic Johnson Pitied MJ For Lacking a Larry Bird Like Rival in 1992

Magic Johnson has unequivocally accepted that Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player ever. However, nothing was as charming as having a fierce rival driving players’ competitive spirit. Magic Johnson considered himself lucky to compete against Larry Bird and pitied Jordan for not having a significant rival during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson together have produced unforgettable moments in the NBA through their fierce rivalry. Though Larry Bird’s Celtics were a formidable side in the NBA during that time, Magic still had an edge in this rivalry, being 2-1 over Bird in their NBA Finals appearances against each other. Johnson and Bird’s book ‘When the Game Was Ours,’ details further on this competition and Michael Jordan’s influence during the erstwhile era.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird played alongside Michael Jordan as part of the 1992 Dream Team. This team consisted of some of the biggest talents and All-Stars of the league from that time. Johnson and Bird were leading this team of stars, taking them to an unprecedented 8-0 record to win the gold medal.

Though Johnson believed MJ to be the best talent in the squad, he pitied the Bulls star for not having any significant rival like he had Larry Bird. Here is an excerpt from the book ‘When the Game Was Ours’,

“I feel sorry for you,” Magic told Jordan. “You will never have what

Larry and I had. We went two weeks without sleep knowing, if we made one mistake, the other guy was going to take it and use it to beat us. Who do you measure yourself against?”

Indeed, after Magic and Bird’s era, there wasn’t anyone strong enough to challenge the might of Jordan and the Bulls. During his peak era through the 1990s decade, Jordan won six championships in all the seasons that he played. He never had to face the pressure Johnson faced before a game against Bird and the Celtics. Hence, it might be pretty accurate of the ‘Showtime Lakers’ star that Jordan never faced a rival who would have pushed his might and tested his potential.

Michael Jordan had taken a backseat to let Magic Jordan and Larry Bird get most of the limelight in the 1992 Dream Team

The 1992 Dream Team was sort of a chance for Larry Bird and Magic Johnson to have their last dance. It was one of the final moments for both stars to win big on the international stage. Though Michael Jordan, then-two-time league MVP, was miles better than aging Magic and Bird, he took the backseat in the team to let the older veterans shine.

With Magic and Bird both acting as leaders, Team USA went on a record of 8-0 unbeaten run. Both the elder veterans of the team did have a commendable performance, but not as great as their younger counterparts. And as MJ put it later, he did not want to ‘burst the bubble‘ for Bird and Johnson, in what would have been one of their final games of professional basketball.