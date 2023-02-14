HomeSearch

Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Bucks? Celtics Release Injury Update for 6ft 8” Star

Advait Jajodia
|Published 14/02/2023

Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Bucks? Celtics Release Injury Update for 6ft 8” Star

Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) complains about a call against him during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite suffering a 3-game skid during the final week of January, the Boston Celtics continue to be the best-performing team in the league. Sitting comfortably on the top-most position of the Eastern Conference standings, Jayson Tatum and co. possess the league-best 41-16 record.

Joe Mazzulla’s boys recently went on an undefeated streak during their 3-game homestand. After handing the Memphis Grizzlies a 119-109 loss on 12th February, the Cs flew to prepare for their clash against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As the Massachusetts-based take on Mike Budenholzer’s boys for their final game on the road before the All-Star break, fans wonder whether or not Tatum will be available.

Also Read: Jaylen Brown Calls Out All-Star Teammate for Fake Promises After Face Injury

Is Jayson Tatum playing against the Bucks?

Earlier last week, JT was diagnosed with a non-covid-related illness.

However, despite being termed as “Questionable” for the past few games, the former Duke Blue Devil has participated in each of the games since.

Similar to the past few games, the Celtics have yet again added the 6-foot-8 forward to their injury report for their upcoming matchup against the Bucks.

Joining a long list of players, the 4-time All-Star has been mentioned as “Doubtful”.

However, there is a slight possibility that we get to witness Jayson suited up.

The Boston Celtics aren’t the only team with multiple players on their injury reports. The Milwaukee Bucks, who are probably missing out on the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder, and Pat Connaughton, will also be severely shorthanded.

JT’s stats this 2022-2023 season

Ranking #3 in the latest MVP Ladder, JT has been phenomenal this season.

The best player on the best team in the association, Tatum has been averaging a staggering 30.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Also Read: Jayson Tatum Describes How Tough It Is To Guard 2022 NBA Finals MVP

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national-level basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 20 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 11 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Read more from Advait Jajodia