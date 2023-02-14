Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Bucks? Celtics Release Injury Update for 6ft 8” Star

Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) complains about a call against him during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite suffering a 3-game skid during the final week of January, the Boston Celtics continue to be the best-performing team in the league. Sitting comfortably on the top-most position of the Eastern Conference standings, Jayson Tatum and co. possess the league-best 41-16 record.

Joe Mazzulla’s boys recently went on an undefeated streak during their 3-game homestand. After handing the Memphis Grizzlies a 119-109 loss on 12th February, the Cs flew to prepare for their clash against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As the Massachusetts-based take on Mike Budenholzer’s boys for their final game on the road before the All-Star break, fans wonder whether or not Tatum will be available.

Is Jayson Tatum playing against the Bucks?

Earlier last week, JT was diagnosed with a non-covid-related illness.

However, despite being termed as “Questionable” for the past few games, the former Duke Blue Devil has participated in each of the games since.

Similar to the past few games, the Celtics have yet again added the 6-foot-8 forward to their injury report for their upcoming matchup against the Bucks.

Joining a long list of players, the 4-time All-Star has been mentioned as “Doubtful”.

However, there is a slight possibility that we get to witness Jayson suited up.

#NEBHInjuryReport (2/2): Jayson Tatum (illness, non-COVID) – DOUBTFUL

Grant Williams (right elbow swelling) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left ankle soreness) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 13, 2023

The Boston Celtics aren’t the only team with multiple players on their injury reports. The Milwaukee Bucks, who are probably missing out on the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder, and Pat Connaughton, will also be severely shorthanded.

The Bucks submitted an injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Celtics earlier. OUT: Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

Pat Connaughton (left calf soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 14, 2023

JT’s stats this 2022-2023 season

Ranking #3 in the latest MVP Ladder, JT has been phenomenal this season.

The best player on the best team in the association, Tatum has been averaging a staggering 30.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Jayson Tatum has ascended😤 pic.twitter.com/ghLGU0JIPI — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 12, 2023

