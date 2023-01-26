“Sky is the Limit for Ja Morant”: Kevin Durant Predicted Grizzlies Star’s Greatness Far Before it Happened

Oct 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Ja Morant hype train is running at full steam these days. However, when the man was drafted in 2019, many didn’t look at him too much, given Zion Williamson’s hype.

However, the Grizzlies man showed out in his rookie season, even winning rookie of the year very convincingly.

Still, at the time, many had doubts about just how far he could go in the NBA. However, it appears that Kevin Durant had absolutely none, even from the get-go.

During his appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, the Slim Reaper was asked about his thoughts on the young man. And let’s just say, Ja Morant was likely very, very flattered by what he had to say.

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman Elbowed Magic Johnson”: Pistons’ ‘Bad Boy’ Ended ‘HIV’ Stigma Surrounding 6ft 9″ Legend’s return to 1992 All-Star Game

Kevin Durant’s Predictions

Kevin Durant has always been open about his opinions. On an episode of the podcast The Old Man and The Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter two years ago, Kevin Durant would open up on the topic of discussion, a then-up-and-coming rookie, Ja Morant.

In the 2019 NBA draft, Ja was the second pick.

Despite the admittedly muffled hype, soon people would notice the mercurial talent the Memphis Grizzlies had drafted. His standout qualities were present from the very beginning. Ja Morant’s incredible athleticism and his feel of the game were beyond special. However, it still took until the end of his second year for the Rookie of the Year to become the topic of discussion.

A long time before that, however, Kevin Durant foresaw everything.

On the podcast, Kevin Durant would be asked what he thought of Morant. Could he be the best point guard in the game?

KD’s answer would be measured and thoughtful. He would point out his feelings for the game as something that was special.

Durant praised the rookie’s mechanics, saying that once his shooting got better and more accurate, Morant would truly be one of the best.

The Slim Reaper was spot on in his analysis.

Ja’s Meteoric Rise

Two years ago, it was clear. Morant was on the path to greatness. However, the sheer speed with which that future came to fruition must have shocked even Durant.

At 22 years, Ja Morant would become an All-Star starter. At the time, he was well and truly one of the best in the league. His exploding popularity would reflect that.

Ja’s jerseys have now become one of the fastest-selling in the league. Morant is a constant presence on highlight reels these days. His sheer explosiveness, his competitiveness, and the growing halo around him, these things have elevated Ja Morant into the league of NBA superstars.

And it doesn’t seem like he is slowing down anytime soon.

Read more: “Ja Morant and Grizzlies Haven’t Accomplished Enough!”: Draymond Green Talks ‘Rivalry’ Ahead of Warriors-Grizzlies Matchup